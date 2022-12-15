Jonnie Irwin says he wants ‘same opportunities for fun’ despite cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonnie Irwin says he wants ‘same opportunities for fun’ despite cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 1:43 pm
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has asked people to give those living with cancer the “same opportunities for fun and living” as everyone else. (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has asked people to give those diagnosed with cancer the “same opportunities for fun and living” as everyone else.

The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed last month that he has lung cancer which has spread to his brain.

Irwin, who previously said he did not know “how much time I have left”, has said he wants others to treat him as a “normal human being” and not mollycoddle him.

Appearing on BBC’s Morning Live on Thursday, he said: “I have good days, I have bad days but the word cancer is absolutely loaded.

“I think the most terrifying word in the English language. As soon as someone hears cancer they just think ‘Oh are you okay?’.

“I am sure lots of people are like me, we don’t want people making decisions on our behalf.

“‘Oh don’t invite Jonnie, he won’t be well enough’ or ‘he might ill’. Please invite me, I’ll make that decision thank you very much.

“And we don’t need mollycoddling, we are normal human beings, as normal as it gets. So treat us as you would do two years ago.

“We’re normal human beings the same as everyone else and we want the same opportunities for fun and living as everybody else gets.”

Irwin previously revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020, in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.

The presenter said he chose to keep his illness private until now as he did not want people to treat him differently and that he still needed to work.

He added that he wanted to discuss it now so that he could share his experience and help others, offering up his tips on life insurance policies and how he is helping protect his young family for the future.

The TV presenter has asked others to treat him as a “normal human being” and not mollycoddle him (Alamy/PA)

The presenter revealed he sold his buy-to-let properties and started looking at his various savings to help look after his wife Jessica and their three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

He admitted one mistake he feels he made was not taking out a critical illness policy to help cover the periods he was unable to work.

This comes after Irwin accused the production company behind A Place In The Sun of not fighting for him to stay after his terminal cancer diagnosis.

A spokeswoman for the production company, Freeform, previously said, in a statement to the PA news agency, that Irwin had been a “hugely important part” of the show and the whole team was “deeply saddened by his diagnosis”.

It added: “Much loved by everyone on the production, no stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

“Whilst we were unable to continue to film abroad with him we’re delighted that he was able to remain as part of our team in the UK for exhibitions.

“We of course understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time.”

