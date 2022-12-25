David Jason reflects on ‘journey’ from Christmas TV debut to Only Fools success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Jason reflects on ‘journey’ from Christmas TV debut to Only Fools success

By Press Association
December 25, 2022, 10:10 am
Sir David Jason (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir David Jason (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir David Jason has said he “would never, ever have thought” he would go from having his first television show air on Christmas Day to starring in one of the highest-rated festive specials in British history.

The veteran actor made his television debut on December 25 1965 when he played King Goose in a BBC production of the pantomime Mother Goose.

His classic BBC sitcom Only Fools And Horses later went on to have multiple successful Christmas specials, with the episode on December 29 1996, in which his character Del Boy finally got rich after auctioning an antique watch, being viewed by 24.3 million people, according to the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (Barb).

That was one of the biggest audiences ever recorded for a single transmission of a TV programme in the UK.

40th anniversary of Only Fools and Horses
Sir David Jason as Del Boy Trotter and Nicholas Lyndhurst as his brother Rodney in Only Fools And Horses (UKTV/BBC)

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day 2022, the 82-year-old said: “It’s been a journey. There is no way on Planet Earth that you would have thought in any possibility that would happen to me.

“It’s like Derek Trotter always used to say ‘This time next year we’ll be millionaires’. They’re going to go somewhere and they’re going to be something.

“But you would never, ever have thought that that could possibly happen from playing the King of Goose Land on television… you’re lucky if you got another job.”

He added: “That was not the reason I started the journey of being an actor – it was to act, it wasn’t fame or fortune.

“I wanted to succeed, and to succeed means you wanted to be better at your job and to be recognised for it. Yes, of course I did that, I think most actors do.

“But the idea to have a reputation for these millions of viewers or whatever… No, it was the journey that just happened.”

Only Fools And Horses, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981 and followed the colourful escapades of market trader Derek Trotter (Del Boy) – and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney Trotter, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, as they go through the highs and lows of life and try to become rich.

Britain’s 80 years of TV
Only Fools And Horses followed the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney (PA)

Its seventh regular series was broadcast in 1991 and was followed by sporadic Christmas specials until the show ended in 2003.

Despite going on to have great success, Sir David said he started from humble beginnings when he first appeared in the BBC’s 1965 production of Mother Goose.

He recalled that his whole family gathered around to watch it as it was a “major event” at the time.

“The thing about it is you’ve got a poor, ordinary, working-class family, and because television was still quite new then, it wasn’t in everybody’s house like it is today, it was just beginning to get there in everybody’s house,” he said.

“But then to have one of your own, one of your family actually on the television itself was an amazing achievement.”

The actor said they were all proud of his achievement but revealed they were the sort of family that “never made a big deal” and his father would just say “Oh, you silly bugger, is that you flying about as a policeman?” which, he joked, kept him humble.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented