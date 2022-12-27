Charlotte Hawkins to honour Bill Turnbull by tackling Prostate Cancer challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlotte Hawkins to honour Bill Turnbull by tackling Prostate Cancer challenge

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 5:15 pm
Charlotte Hawkins (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)
Charlotte Hawkins (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins is participating in Run the Month Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of her “lovely friend” broadcaster Bill Turnbull.

Hawkins will be running 26.2 miles across January sporting the charity’s blue and black colours to raise awareness and money for the disease, which Turnbull was diagnosed with in November 2017.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Turnbull, who was an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK, died at his Suffolk home on August 31 aged 66.

Bill Turnbull health
Bill Turnbull died on August 31 at the age of 66 (Classic FM/PA)

Hawkins, 47, said she will be thinking of her long-time friend and colleague Turnbull “every step of the way” during the challenge, having worked with him on Good Morning Britain and Classic FM.

She said: “We so very sadly lost Bill earlier this year after he bravely lived with prostate cancer for several years.
 
“It’s heart-breaking he’s no longer with us, and he’s very much missed. This disease affects one in eight men, and like Bill, I want to do something to raise awareness to try to prevent more men and their families suffering. 

 
“Bill was a wonderful person to work with. He was such a professional, a brilliant broadcaster and journalist but also with a mischievous charm that could always make you laugh. He put everyone at their ease and was much loved by all who knew and worked with him.
 
“I know Bill loved his fitness as well, and put on his running shoes several times for charity. He’d often be doing stretches during the ad breaks when we worked together on GMB, which put the rest of us to shame.

“He always used to say running was great as you didn’t have to be good at it, or fast, you just get a sense of achievement by steadily improving. I’ll be doing this challenge in his name, and am hoping to do him proud.” 

Charlotte Hawkins
Charlotte Hawkins said she will be thinking of Bill Turnbull ‘every step of the way’ (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

 
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men in the UK – though survival rates have improved, the charity said.

Run the Month has raised more than £5.2 million since October 2020. This year, the squad includes Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden, Love Islander Arabella Chi and Channel 5 presenter Rob Bell, reality TV star Elliott Wright and fitness guru Mr Motivator.

The 70-year-old fitness fanatic, real name Derrick Evans, said: “As a man prostate cancer is always on my radar and this is something to never be ignored. 

“I do have friends who have had to deal with prostate cancer and treatment has been successful because it was caught early.

Common People Festival – Southampton
Mr Motivator (David Jensen/PA)

“So please let me encourage you to put on your trainers and take on 26.2 miles of running in January for this fantastic cause. 

“Just imagine you will do something that will not only benefit you but also provide much needed resources to Prostate Cancer UK.” 

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Wright will be taking part in the challenge after his late father was diagnosed with the disease.

Run the Month Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK
Elliott Wright who is participating in Run the Month Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK (Elliott Wright/PA)

 
He said: “I’ll be lacing up my trainers because this horrible disease has hit my family. My amazing dad Eddie was diagnosed back in 2013. By that stage, the cancer had spread outside the prostate and the news was devastating for me and the family. 
 
“My dad was a real family man, always upbeat and happy. He was my rock, the perfect role model and gave me the family values I hold today. He never moaned or complained despite the awful circumstances. He was so strong, so brave. We were devastated when he passed away in March 2021 after bravely fighting Covid. 
 
“I’ve taken on this challenge before and it’s a great way to not only shake off the Turkey and Quality Street, but also to raise funds for such a brilliant cause. To hopefully ensure other men don’t suffer like he did. 
 
“Dad will be on my mind when I pull on my Prostate Cancer UK running top, and knowing every step will make a difference will only fuel me further. I can’t wait to get started.” 

Sign up for run the month via runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org.

