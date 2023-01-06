Bill Nighy: I want Julia Roberts or Scarlett Johansson to play me in film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill Nighy: I want Julia Roberts or Scarlett Johansson to play me in film

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 10:05 pm
Bill Nighy said he wants Julia Roberts to play him in a film about his life and if she is not available then Scarlett Johansson. (Ian West/PA)
Bill Nighy said he wants Julia Roberts to play him in a film about his life and if she is not available then Scarlett Johansson. (Ian West/PA)

Bill Nighy said he wants Hollywood actress Julia Roberts to play him in a film about his life, and if she is not available then Scarlett Johansson.

The 73-year-old actor, known for the romantic comedies Love Actually and About Time, recently starred in Living about a civil servant who receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to embrace life.

He told British Vogue: “Julia Roberts, without question (should play me). She’s one of my favourite actors of all time. If she were not available, then Scarlett Johansson would be a pretty close second.

“And if neither of them was available, then maybe Zac Efron? Or anyone else who’s impossibly good-looking. Paul Mescal?”

Nighy also said he could have been a priest instead of an actor.

He added: “I was supposed to be a priest – my grandmother wanted to throw one back for God. But they told me you’d hear a voice, and it never came.”

Michelle Yeoh who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once (Greg Williams/British Vogue)
Michelle Yeoh who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once (Greg Williams/British Vogue)

The star, who has earned a Golden Globe nomination and is on the Bafta longlist for his role in Living, is also posing for British Vogue’s annual Hollywood Portfolio.

Celebrating 30 actors at the top of their game before the awards season, the list also features Cate Blanchet for her recent role in Tar.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s Kate Hudson, The Woman King’s Viola Davis and The Good Nurse’s Eddie Redmayne also get a nod for their recent parts.

Jamie Lee Curtis, another one to make the cut for the Hollywood Portfolio, said young budding actors going to work in showbiz will be “shocked” by how fast the industry moves.

The actress, 64, whose career spans almost five decades, came to prominence as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror film Halloween at the age of 20.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis, who came to prominence as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror film Halloween at the age of 20 (Greg Williams/British Vogue)

When asked by British Vogue about the advice she would give her young self, she said: “The same advice I give young people who want to do what I get to do.

“It’s so f****** fast – you will be shocked at how fast it all is. Try to be in the present moment.”

She added: “I refer to my job as ‘show-off business’. I think I’m a show-off in the best sense of the word  – in the, hopefully, least narcissistic sense – and more creative and fun sense.”

Curtis recently starred in quirky science-fiction thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu, who also made the Vogue list.

The film was longlisted for Bafta awards in 12 categories, and Curtis received a Golden Globe nod for the best supporting actress in a motion picture for her part.

The February issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and online on January 24.

