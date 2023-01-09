Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh happy to be ‘gateway’ to Shakespeare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh happy to be ‘gateway’ to Shakespeare

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 8:10 am
Adjoa Andoh (Suki Dhanda/PA)
Adjoa Andoh (Suki Dhanda/PA)

Adjoa Andoh has said she is happy to be “the gateway drug that takes (audiences) from Bridgerton to Shakespeare”.

The 59-year-old British actress is known for her extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and her role as Lady Danbury in the Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Reflecting on the variety of characters she has portrayed, reaching a wide range of audiences, Andoh told the PA news agency: “I think if it’s a good story, it’s a good story, full stop.

Bridgerton
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Netflix hit Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

“So I really like audiences to step out of their comfort zone and be surprised by something new perhaps.

“And if I can be the gateway drug that takes them from Bridgerton to Shakespeare, let me be that person. I’m really happy to do that.”

For her latest project, Andoh narrates the latest series of the BBC’s Serengeti.

The dramatised natural history programme follows the “love and loss, jealousy and rivalry, tragedy and triumph” of the animals living on the Serengeti in northern Tanzania.

As the narrator of the programme’s third series, Andoh reflected on why she thinks she was chosen for the role.

“I can do voice stuff. I can do it in my sleep,” she told PA.

“I love it because if you want to test your acting chops, when you’ve only got your voice you can’t do a fancy dance, or pull a face, or cry. It’s a real challenge because you have the be the narrator, and is that a narrator with an opinion? Are you doing a science fiction? Is it set in Africa? Is it set in Wales? Is it a crime? Is it romance? I can do all of that because I love all of that stuff.

“And I love putting myself in the story and thinking…

“It’s the imagination of the writer translated through my voice into the listener’s ear and it’s so intimate, and there’s nowhere to hide.”

Andoh, who is also the voice of the BBC adaptation of The Smeds And The Smoos, explained how her background as a stage actor found its way into Serengeti, saying: “You know, one of the glorious things I find with Shakespeare is there is there is a Shakespearean quote or speech or story to every occasion of your life.

“Whether it’s the greatest joys or grief or rage or confusion or revenge or hurt or thinking about nature or thinking about time and what it is to get older, young love. Everything’s in there.

“So I guess I think about life and there’s always a Shakespeare thing that attaches to it for me.

The upcoming series will see an enormous fire rages across the Serengeti plains, forcing all the animals to flee or seek shelter.

In the wasteland left behind, Bakari the baboon, Kali the lioness, and Mzuri the leopardess must draw upon all their resources to stay alive.

Familiar characters from previous series are joined by new cast members, such as Utani the mongoose babysitter and Mafuta the baby hippo.

More than 1,000 days of filming were used to capture the behaviour of the animals in the series, with the narrated storylines designed to illuminate their daily struggles from a first-person viewpoint while ensuring they reflect their real behaviour and are faithful to the known biology of the animals.

The series, created by Emmy-award winning producer Simon Fuller, was previously narrated by Star Wars actor John Boyega.

Serengeti airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from January 15.

