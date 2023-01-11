Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 2:44 am
Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

American actress Kaley Cuoco debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globe awards.

The Big Bang Theory star, 37, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday.

Cuoco wore a flowing, floor-length, lavender dress, while Pelphrey wore a white tuxedo.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Cuoco shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos including one in which she held several pregnancy tests (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The baby girl is the couple’s first child together.

Cuoco previously said she was “beyond blessed and over the moon” after announcing the news.

It came just over five months after the pair confirmed they were dating in May.

Cuoco shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos including one in which she held several pregnancy tests.

Other pictures included the couple holding items of baby clothing and mugs reading “mama bear” and “papa bear”.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cuoco wrote: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I love you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The actress rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory from its start in 2007 until its final season in 2019.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

She recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

She was also nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe award for best actress in a comedy or musical comedy TV series.

Pelphrey is best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark, alongside Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

