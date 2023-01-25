Love Islanders left shocked after new bombshells arrive during recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Islanders left shocked after new bombshells arrive during recoupling

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 10:29 pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

The Love Island contestants were in shock after the arrival of two new bombshells moments after learning of a surprise recoupling.

Ellie Spence, a 25-year-old business development executive at a law firm, and Spencer Wilks, a 24-year-old e-commerce owner, walked into the villa as the boys were set to recouple.

A text message revealed that the bombshells would get the opportunity to pick which islander they wanted before the boys could continue with the recoupling ceremony.

Norwich-based Ellie, who said she brings “drama and unpredictability”, said: “I’m single because I fall in love really quick, but I fall out of it just as quickly.

“When I was drunk I climbed over the gates of my friend’s house, fell and almost lost my leg. I was in hospital for two weeks but they stitched me back up. It left me with a big scar on my leg but I’m so blase about it, if I’m in a bikini you can’t not see it.”

Spencer, who described himself as “loud and outgoing”, said: “I do say the wrong things as I have no filter. If I think it, I’ll say it straight away. Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it stirs things up a bit which I find funny.

“I’ve never really dated. I’ve only gone on a few dates with a few girls since I’ve been single. I flew out to France to see an ex once when she was on holiday with her family. So that was quite romantic.”

Spencer, from Bournemouth, added his claim to fame is that his cousin won the ultimate fighter UFC and starred in Netflix documentary The Games Changers.

Their arrival came in the same episode that Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey exited the villa in a dramatic double dumping.

The TV salesman from Doncaster and payroll administrator from Swansea were both in tears after being ejected from the ITV2 reality dating show by Australian bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters who were tasked with deciding which of their Love Island contestants to send home.

Six islanders found themselves at risk of being dumped after the public were given the chance to vote for their favourite male and female participants.

However it was 21-year-old Haris and Anna-May, 20, who were sent packing.

Haris said: “Tonight’s been a hard one to take. I had the best experience of my life but if it’s time it’s time. I couldn’t obviously find the right girl and find life but that doesn’t mean it stops here, I’ll still be looking for the girl and still looking to fall in love.”

Anna-May said: “I feel good because at least I’ve been true to myself the whole way through but I have had the experience of a lifetime.”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Aaron attempted to mix things up in the South African villa after setting his sights on model and property developer Zara.

As the pair were catching up in the gym, Aaron asked 25-year-old Zara – who is currently coupled up with 23-year-old semi-pro footballer Tom – if she is open to getting to know him.

Zara replied: “I am yeah, I think we get on really well,” to which Aaron agrees, saying: “Yeah I think so too.”

Zara added: “I don’t know if I’ve told you, but on the outside you’re more my type, looks wise, that I go for and what I’ve gone for in the past.”

Aaron admitted to Zara: “I think you’ve surprised me most out of everyone, obviously you’re very attractive.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

