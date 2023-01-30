Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer would ‘love’ to join Strictly judging panel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer have both admitted they would “love” to join the show’s judging panel one day.

Marquez, 32, and Hauer, 40, both star on the BBC One dance competition and are currently preparing for the UK tour of Firedance – a passionate dance theatre show.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Marquez and Hauer revealed they would like to follow in the footsteps of Strictly professional-turned-judge Anton Du Beke, with Hauer saying: “I would love that 100 per cent. Gorka and I with Anton would be perfect.”

Marquez added: “I will dance for as long as my body allows it, but I would love to be in the chair like Craig (Revel Horwood) and Anton – and give an opinion.”

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez (Hello! magazine/PA)

Having joined Strictly in 2012, Hauer is currently the longest-serving dancer on the show, while Marquez joined the professional line-up in 2016.

Marquez reflected on the close friendship he and Hauer have built since meeting on the show, saying: “We hit it off from day one.

“Karen was one of the first dancers to help and support me. We’re from similar backgrounds, enjoy the same banter and only have to look at each other’s expressions to burst out laughing.”

While Hauer said: “We understand each other’s abilities and strengths.

“We always try to have fun, too, and the fact that we joke around and don’t take ourselves too seriously means that we work well together.”

Marquez, who is engaged to Hits Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson, also spoke of his delight at the fact he is expecting his second child, saying: “We’re so blessed. He’ll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows.

“That we get the chance to have another baby – we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have.”

Marquez and Atkinson, 38, welcomed their first child, Mia, in 2019.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez became good friends after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing (Hello! magazine)

Meanwhile, Hauer, who lives a short distance from Marquez and Atkinson, married her partner Jordan Wyn-Jones last year.

“Jordan loves Gorka and Gemma, so it’s a nice balance we have here,” Karen said.

“We all understand how hard it is when Gorka and I have to work away for so long, and it’s a real adjustment for our families that we’re away from home.”

The full interview with Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer is available in Hello! magazine, out now.