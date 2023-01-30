Life for Love Island’s Tom Clare gets complicated after secret kiss revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Life for Love Island's Tom Clare gets complicated after secret kiss revealed

By Press Association
January 30, 2023
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

Life in the Love Island villa continued to get more complicated for Tom Clare as his secret kiss with Ellie Spence was revealed.

During Monday’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show, the 23-year-old semi-pro footballer continued to pursue a connection with 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia Hawkins and new 22-year-old bombshell Samie Elishi.

However, after 25-year-old Ellie confided in fellow islander Will Young, 23, that she shared a kiss with Tom on the terrace the night before, the situation was pushed to the brink.

Discussing her relationship with Tom, Ellie told Will: “It’s funny because we had a little kiss on the terrace but I feel like I can’t go to the girls about it because obviously that’s going to go around, and I can’t go to really any of the other boys about it as that will go around.

“And obviously it’s getting to that point now where I don’t want to keep putting in groundwork with Tom if it’s not reciprocated.”

Tom and Ellie returned to the terrace to chat about how they were feeling about each other.

Ellie pointed out he had been moving between different girls in the villa, to which he said: “Until I’m in that relationship, I’ve got no loyalty to anyone.”

Despite this, she revealed she would like to share a bed with him, adding: “We’d have to sleep downstairs though because I feel like we’d be too loud.”

Tom also admitted he thought things would get “heated” between them.

However, Tom also spoke to Olivia about how his attraction for her did not go away while he was pursuing things with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

He said: “I feel like it’s hard when you’re sharing a bed with someone, and I feel like me and you haven’t had the time to kind of fully explore what could be.

“There might not mean anything there, then again there might be, so I never want to give you false hope or play with your emotions because I feel like I did upset you the last time.”

Olivia replied: “I think this time I’m definitely not being in any triangles. If you’re going to be getting to know Ellie and Samie, I can’t be bothered doing that.”

Tom admitted that despite thinking Ellie was a “lovely girl” he did not think they quite clicked.

The footballer continued to keep his options open by speaking with new arrival Samie, an estate agent from north London.

She told him: “Initial attraction, I’m probably most attracted to you looks wise but I also like that you’re quite cheeky. I feel like you’re the only one that has showed that side out of all the guys.”

After he asked if he was at the top of her list, she laughed and replied: “You are, you’re up there but other people are up there too, I don’t give everything away.”

Tom also admitted to her: “I can’t lie, I do fancy you.”

As the evening drew in, it was clear that Ellie’s conversation with Will about her kiss with Tom had been playing on his mind and he talked to his partner Jessie Wynter alongside Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

He said: “I got told a little bit of information and I don’t know what to do with it.”

When he was prompted he continued: “So basically, Ellie pulled me today and said yesterday that she kissed Tom out on the terrace.”

The other islanders were in shock at the revelation and urged him to get Ellie to tell Olivia about the kiss.

However, before Will got a chance he was sent away on his first date out of the villa with Jessie.

With Will away, Tanya was unable to contain the secret and ended up revealing the information to Zara, who had recently split from Tom.

As the episode came to a close, it teased Zara calling out for Olivia as she felt the actress deserved to know the truth, but their conversation will be shown in full in Tuesday’s episode.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

