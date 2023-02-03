Gillian Anderson: Sex Education exposed me to things I had never heard of before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gillian Anderson: Sex Education exposed me to things I had never heard of before

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 4:27 am
Gillian Anderson: Sex Education exposed me to things I’d never heard of before (Ian West/PA)
Gillian Anderson: Sex Education exposed me to things I’d never heard of before (Ian West/PA)

Gillian Anderson says that hit Netflix show Sex Education exposed her to some sexual activities she had “never heard of before”.

The award winning actress, 54, said despite not being shocked easily, there had been moments while watching the coming-of-age comedy series that had made her “gasp”.

It comes after Anderson announced her latest project, a curated book about female sexual fantasies – and called on women to send her their own stories.

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
The award-winning actress, 54, said despite not being shocked easily, there had been moments that had made her ‘gasp’ (Ian West/PA)

The stories will appear in the book Women’s Sexual Fantasies – based on female liberation author Nancy Friday’s My Secret Garden – which the actress read to prepare for her role in Sex Education.

The 1973 book was published during the so-called sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s and became a cult hit.

Anderson discussed the book, and others, during an interview on the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, which also touched on her role in the Netflix show.

In Sex Education, Anderson plays the liberal and outspoken sex-guru mother of series protagonist Otis, played by Asa Butterfield.

“There was certainly some activities particularly around gay sex that I’d never heard of before,” she told podcast host Vick Hope.

“I felt like even though my character obviously is very open, sometimes too open, incredibly liberal and sexually free and I feel like… there’s nothing that usually shocks me.

“But even in watching the show and even though I had read the episodes… I remember gasping a few times.

“There were moments where I thought ‘can we say that? Really?’… God bless Netflix.”

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
(Left to right) Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa attending the Sex Education season two world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Anderson went to praise on-set “intimacy professionals” that assist actors while performing sex scenes.

The professionals, she said, ensured all cast members were “comfortable” and “feel protected”.

Sex Education has run for three series and follows socially awkward Otis as he navigates sex and relationships with his friends, Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

On Wednesday, Anderson wrote in a piece for the Guardian that the comedy-drama has been “freeing” for audiences because characters who “struggle with their sexual relations” are shown as being “brave enough to talk about it”.

