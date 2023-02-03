Dame Prue Leith on how she started Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth art campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Prue Leith on how she started Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth art campaign

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 11:09 am
Dame Prue Leith said it had ‘bugged’ her that the plinth had been empty for 150 years (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Prue Leith said it had ‘bugged’ her that the plinth had been empty for 150 years (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Prue Leith has said people are often surprised she was behind the Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth art project as they mostly just associate her with cake.

The 82-year-old has made a name for herself first as a restaurateur and chef, and later as a judge on Great British Menu before moving to The Great British Bake Off in 2017.

But in her new autobiography and theatre tour she speaks about her life outside the food industry as a businesswoman.

Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth artwork
Samson Kambalu’s Antelope was installed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square in September (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Appearing on Friday’s episode of BBC Breakfast, Dame Prue said: “I think the thing that surprises them (the audience) the most is two things, one is that I was responsible for the Fourth Plinth on Trafalgar Square, which is a huge art project.

“We have different sculptors on it all the time. That wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for me.

“I’m such a bossy woman and I just interfere when I think that things need fixing and it bugged me that that the plinth had been empty for 150 years. Nobody ever put anything on it.

“What’s the point of a plinth that is just full of pigeon poo? So I started a campaign to get that done.”

The art project began in 1994 when Dame Prue, then chair of the Royal Society of Arts, wrote that something should be done with the plinth in Trafalgar Square in London which sparked a public debate.

The first artwork by Mark Wallinger titled Ecce Homo was displayed five years later in 1999 and a range of artists have been commissioned to create artwork for the space since then.

Currently residing on the plinth is a sculpture by Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu which he said represents “standing up for justice and equality”.

Installed in September, the piece, titled Antelope, depicts a 1914 photograph of European missionary John Chorley and Malawian Baptist preacher John Chilembwe, who fought against colonial rule.

Previous Fourth Plinth commissions include Heather Phillipson’s sculpture The End, which depicted a whirl of cream topped with a drone and a fly; Marc Quinn’s sculpture of pregnant Alison Lapper and Yinka Shonibare’s scaled-down replica of HMS Victory, contained in a glass bottle.

Dame Prue said that another fact which often surprised people about her was that she has sat on a number of corporate boards including Whitbread, Woolworths and Halifax.

“I’ve been a businesswoman always but that’s all before Bake Off, so most people only know me for cake”, she explained.

Despite starring on Channel 4’s hit baking show since 2017, Dame Prue admitted that when she was first trialling the theatre show she was “really frightened” about getting on stage in front of an audience.

Having completed two shows, she said she was now “getting to really enjoy it”.

“I’m beginning to understand why comedians go on forever. It’s because if the audience is lovely, it’s like a drug”, she added.

“They’re just so nice and they laugh at the right places and they clap a lot.”

The celebrity chef will tour the show, Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation, through the UK, including a night at The London Palladium, before taking it to the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented