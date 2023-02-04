Claire Foy on The Crown pay gap: It was heart-breaking but you can’t lie now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Claire Foy on The Crown pay gap: It was heart-breaking but you can’t lie now

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 11:01 am
Claire Foy (Yui Mok/PA)
Claire Foy (Yui Mok/PA)

British actress Claire Foy said she was “very upset” after discovering she was paid less than co-star Matt Smith on The Crown but subsequently it has had an “amazing impact”.

The 38-year-old’s performance as a young Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix drama won her two Emmys and a Golden Globe, however in 2018 producers revealed it earned her less than Smith’s portrayal of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Foy, who first heard about the pay gap when it made national headlines, told the Guardian’s Saturday magazine: “I wasn’t shocked. I was very upset. Not like, boohoo, crying upset. I was very upset.”

The Crown Season 2 Premiere – London
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

The actress, whose latest film Women Talking has been nominated for best picture at the Oscars, said she had not “allowed” herself to get angry about the gender pay gap row at the time.

“I really love my industry, and I think it is made up of lots of honourable, incredibly talented, brilliant, imaginative, amazing people,” she said.

“Sometimes, you see something, you hear something, you notice something, or something happens to you, and you just go, ‘Oh God, what am I doing? Why am I doing it? Should I be part of this?’. I found it really heart-breaking.”

The Crown controversy came shortly after US actress Michelle Williams made headlines when it was disclosed that actor Mark Wahlberg earned 1.5 million dollars (£1.1 million) to refilm portions of All The Money In The World to erase actor Kevin Spacey, while Williams reportedly received less than 1,000 dollars (£728).

Wahlberg then announced that he was donating the money to Time’s Up – an initiative to help those who have suffered sexual assault, harassment or abuse in the workplace.

Speaking about being thrown into the eye of the pay gap storm, Foy said: “Suddenly I was getting asked all these questions and being encouraged by certain people involved to be the spokesperson for it.

“I was like, ‘Absolutely f****** not’.

“I just think everybody wanted me to behave in a certain way, in response to it. And I didn’t. ‘It’s fine! It’s absolutely fine what happened!’. That’s what I think they wanted me to say.

“I mean, it’s so hard. I don’t think I should be honest about certain things about it, because I don’t think it would be helpful. It would add more fuel to it. We’re still talking about this, however many years down the line.

“I know the extent of it. I still went back on the show. If anything, I just didn’t want my experience of the show and what we all did on it to be overshadowed.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Claire Foy (Matt Crossick/PA)

At the time, Left Bank Pictures publicly apologised to both Foy and Smith and took responsibility for setting the salaries before pledging to do better.

Foy, who said the pay row has subsequently had an “amazing impact” because “you can’t lie now”, has since reprised her role in the fifth series of the show, appearing during a flashback episode showing the late Queen’s visit to Clydebank in 1953 to launch the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The Crown saw Foy portray the Queen in the first two series of the Netflix show before Olivia Colman took over for series three and four, while Imelda Staunton is the star of series five and six.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented