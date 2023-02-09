Another Love Islander to be dumped from the villa after the boys recouple

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another Love Islander is set to be dumped from the villa after the boys choose who they wish to recouple with.

Wednesday’s episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as the contestants were instructed to gather around the fire pit.

Islander Lana Jenkins then received a text which read: “Tonight there’ll be a recoupling.

“The boys will pick which girl they want to couple up with.

“The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

Thursday night’s instalment will see whether newcomer Claudia Fogarty will be picked by one of the male contestants after she got a number of pulses racing during the heart rate challenge.

She also seemed to build a connection with both Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare after choosing to take them on her first dates.

Recruitment consultant Casey, 26, who recently ended things with Lana as she wanted to rekindle her relationship with Ron Hall, appeared particularly keen to pursue a connection with fashion boutique owner Claudia, 28, after describing her and their date as “perfect”.

During the recoupling, one boy will also say he is the “luckiest man in the world” as he selects his partner while another will hear they are in a “platonic friendship”.

Elsewhere in the episode, the boys will show off their culinary skills as they must prepare a romantic three-course dinner for the girls.

Shaq Muhammad, Jordan Odofin and Kai Fagan will take control of the cooking as Ron offers to be sous-chef.

Meanwhile, Will Young, Casey and Tom will take on the role of waiters and entertainers.

Reflecting on the night, Shaq says: “It was actually a lot of fun cooking with everyone, we all had our roles.

“It was mostly Will singing.”

However, farmer Will fumbles his waiter role and accidentally spills a drink when the girls are enjoying their bruschetta starter.

As the couples enjoy their dessert, one pair discusses their thoughts on marriage before feeding each other chocolate-covered strawberries while another will share an unexpected kiss.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.