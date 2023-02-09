Female islander dumped from the villa following shock recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Female islander dumped from the villa following shock recoupling

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 11:00 pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Tanyel Revan has been dumped from the Love Island villa after being left single following a recoupling ceremony.

The 26-year-old hairstylist from north London became the latest contestant to exit the ITV2 dating show after Jordan Odofin chose to recouple with Ellie Spence.

After Tanyel was left standing at the firepit following a recoupling in which the boys were given the opportunity to choose who they would like to partner up with, she told her disappointed islanders: “Oh my god guys, seriously, everything happens for a reason, don’t be upset.”

Ron Hall and Samie Elishi were brought to tears over the news of Tanyel’s departure.

Speaking about Tanyel in the beach hut, 25-year-old financial adviser Ron said: “I cannot speak any more highly of that girl, she is one of a kind.”

Meanwhile 22-year-old estate agent co-ordinator Samie said: “Tanyel has literally been my rock in here, she is just such a great girl.”

After leaving the villa Tanyel spoke honestly about her time in the villa, saying: “I had the most amazing time, I’ve come in single and I’ve come out single but I’m more than happy because I didn’t force anything and I stayed true to myself.”

Elsewhere in Thursday evening’s episode, tensions began to build among a number of the male islanders.

While sitting by the pool, Casey O’Gorman told a group of the boys: “I feel like we’re segregating.”

To which Shaq Muhammad replied: “It’s literally Ron and Kai, and then the rest of us.”

Even though he was not involved in the conversation, Ron appeared to feel the same. In the beach hut he said: “I feel like the boys… There’s just a little bit of a rift at the moment, it’s just frustrating to see. It’s a weird vibe at the minute.”

Despite attempts to clear the air with 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq telling the boys “there’s no bad blood, there should be no awkwardness, we should be able to talk to each other”, tensions appeared to resurface.

Following a three-course meal cooked by the male islanders – consisting of bruschetta, steak and chocolate strawberries – Shaq grew increasingly irritated with Ron who chose to avoid cleaning up in favour of talking to his partner Lana Jenkins and Shaq’s partner Tanya Manhenga.

After approaching Ron, Shaq said: “Bro I’m not being funny, we’re all washing up and we’re all cleaning so can you have your chat later.”

Speaking in the beach hut Shaq continued to air his grievances, saying: “The fact that he thought he could just go off and have a chat while we’re all cleaning, I was having none of it.”

The interaction didn’t go unnoticed by the girls, with 23-year-old biomedical student Tanya later saying: “It was so weird… even for me.”

While talking to make-up artist Lana, 25, she added: “There is friction between Ron and Shaq… That’s the truth.”

At the end of the episode viewers were given the chance to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

