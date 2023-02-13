Love Island couples look shaky as new connections explored in Casa Amor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island couples look shaky as new connections explored in Casa Amor

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 10:46 pm
(Joel Anderson/ITV)
(Joel Anderson/ITV)

The couples of Love Island look shaky as all the contestants explore new connections with the Casa Amor bombshells.

Monday’s episode saw the boys get a shock as six new girls arrived at the main villa after the girls had left for the infamous second property the day previous.

Sammy James, Layla Al-Momani, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Lydia Karakyriakou, Sanam Harrinanan and Lynda Flix made their dramatic entrance as the boys were speaking about how they were lonely without the girls present.

Ahead of the girls’ arrival, brand managing director Layla, 28, described herself as having both looks and brains, adding: “I can’t wait to get into the villa and find my man. No girl is getting in my way, this is all about me.”

Social worker Sanam, 24, admitted that she believes the other girls should be worried about her as she is “not afraid to step on anyone’s toes” while dental receptionist and baker Cynthia, 25, warned the other girls to watch out because “Sin City is on the way”.

Beauty buyer Sammy, 27, said she had her eye on a few boys and that she did not intend to be rejected in the villa as she never had been before – and healthcare assistant Lynda, 22, added that she was planning to leave with a man.

Fashion retailer Lydia, 22, revealed she was adamant she was going to get what she wanted in the villa, adding: “I’m definitely not one to stand down when there’s something that I’m after. I don’t mind breaking up a couple. I don’t know these girls. I don’t owe them anything. So if I like a guy I’m definitely going to go for it.”

After the girls had all introduced themselves, Casey O’Gorman and Shaq Muhammad gave the girls a guided tour of the villa.

After they had settled in, Ron Hall, who is currently coupled up with Lana Jenkins, talked privately to Sanam and said he found it “hard” in the villa as he liked flirting but that it often got him into trouble.

She replied that “sometimes trouble isn’t too bad” to which he agreed, adding: “If I get to know another girl that surpasses what I had then I’m going to allow it to happen. We joke about it but we ain’t girlfriend and boyfriend.”

Elsewhere, Casey admitted in the beach hut: “As much as I’m missing the other girls I am very excited for the next couple of days.

“I will be more than happy for Claudia (Fogarty) to get to know the boys in there. I don’t want her to hold back because I’m not going to be holding back in here.”

Later when he was speaking to Cynthia he added that he felt Casa Amor would be the “perfect test” for him as he had known Claudia for the same amount of time as how long this challenge will be.

Farmer Will Young, who has been very settled with partner Jessie Wynter, also looked like he could be tempted to explore as he talked to bombshell Layla about how she does not think Will and Jessie are compatible.

In the beach hut, he said: “Now I am going to have a little flirt, make her feel welcome. Have a little dibble dabble. See what happens.”

Tom Clare, who is currently paired with Samie Elishi, also talked to the other new arrival Sammy by the poolside.

Reflecting on their relationship from what she has viewed, Sammy said: “I just don’t think there’s any substance. I think you need a real woman. I think the passion is missing, the excitement” and added that she thinks she is going to get him in trouble.

Elsewhere in Casa Amor, the original girls also got to know the new line-up of boys which includes Frankie Davey, 22, Kain Reed, 21, Ryan Weekley, 22, Maxwell Samuda, 23, Bayley Mummery, 25 and Martin Akinola, 27.

The group all held a party in Casa Amor which saw the girls dancing and chanting “Casa Amor” with the boys, which annoyed the other male islanders in the main villa as they could hear the music.

During the party, Martin from Dublin took the opportunity to speak with Tanya and he told her: “You’ve not really had a proper test.”

Tanya asked whether he thinks he is her test to which he replied: “I’m the exam, the main event and I feel like you know it, too.”

She admitted that she has had a few arguments with Shaq in the past couple of days and it had made her question her attraction to him.

She added: “I feel like everything happens for a reason and your timing is also happening for a reason. So for now, I’m enjoying getting to know you” before agreeing to share a bed together that night.

Meanwhile, Samie admitted she was most interested in steel erector Ryan, 22, and when she later chatted with him he told her she was the most attractive of the girls in his opinion.

Reflecting on her relationship with Tom, he said: “So far it is going good, I won’t lie. But I’m a slow burner, it takes me a while so we’ve struggled with that because he’s really affectionate straight away. It’s still early days we’re only getting to know each other.”

Later in the beach hut, she revealed: “My conversation with Ryan went really, really well. He’s impressed me to be fair, he was ticking quite a few boxes.”

Elsewhere, Jessie told new arrival Frankie: “If someone was going to top Will it would have to be next level.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

