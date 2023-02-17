Viewers to get behind-the-scenes access to Ant and Dec in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viewers to get behind-the-scenes access to Ant and Dec in new documentary

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 11:30 am
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s show Saturday Night Takeaway has scooped multiple National Television Awards and Baftas (Ian West/PA)
A new documentary is set to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as they film Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

With a working title of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Screens, the one-off programme from ITV will offer an exclusive look at what goes into creating the Geordie duo’s popular Saturday evening entertainment show.

Speaking about the hour-long documentary, which is expected to air this spring, McPartlin, 47, said: “We are really excited to lift the curtain a little on Saturday Night Takeaway.

“We’ll have footage of all the ups and downs, the last-minute dramas that come with making a weekly live entertainment show.

“Believe me, there are lots of dramas that happen behind the scenes.”

The crew behind the upcoming documentary will be immersed within the Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway production team, allowing them to capture the inner workings of the show.

Donnelly, 47, said: “We love watching fly on the wall shows like Drive To Survive which goes behind the scenes of F1, so thought it could be really fun to allow the cameras to see how we make Saturday Night Takeaway.

“I’d love to see behind the screens on more entertainment shows.”

The programme will see presenting duo McPartlin and Donnelly offer audiences “a unique up close and personal view of their work, with unprecedented access to everything that happens months, weeks and seconds before they go live to the nation”, according to ITV.

The documentary will also chart the highs and lows of creating a prime-time entertainment show and give a glimpse of “all of the dramas, challenges and triumphs that unfold when on air”.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway first aired in 2002 and has been on screens since, aside from during a hiatus between 2009 and 2013.

The programme will return for 2023 on February 25, with Joe Wicks, Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark among the famous faces to set feature in the upcoming series.

The series features a variety of segments, with some of the most popular including I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear, On Air Dares and Singalong Live.

The show also frequently offers huge giveaways for audience members and viewers at home, with fan-favourite Win The Ads.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has proved immensely popular, scooping multiple National Television Awards and Baftas.

Last month, it was confirmed that McPartlin and Donnelly have extended their exclusive relationship with ITV for a further three years.

The extension of the pair’s contract will see them celebrate 25 years of working with the broadcaster after they were first signed by ITV in August 1998.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Screens will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

