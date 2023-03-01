Russell T Davies plans to ‘spend years’ on second stint as Doctor Who showrunner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell T Davies has said he feels he will have to “spend years” on Doctor Who after returning as showrunner and that he does not intend to work on any other TV projects for “a while”.

The It’s A Sin writer, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, is replacing Chris Chibnall who has exited the series alongside Jodie Whittaker.

His first episodes are due to air later this year around the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday (BBC/PA)

Appearing on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie Ware, Davies was asked how long he intends his second stint with the programme to last.

He said: “For years actually. I will have to spend years on that.”

Asked whether he would be working on any other projects, he replied: “Not for a while. I am sorry. Time to give these young people a bit of space.”

However, he later added: “Don’t worry, I am already talking about things that will get made.”

Speaking about returning to the programme after 13 years away, he said: “It is lovely.

“I only came back because I had things to do, and things I wanted to do to it, and stories I wanted to write.

“It doesn’t feel like going back, it’s a cliche (but) it feels like going forward.”

He recalled relaunching the programme in 2005, with Christopher Eccleston playing the ninth Doctor, as “mad”.

He added: “Do you remember 2005 when it just…? It was nuts. Doctor Who madness.

“The fact that I have loved that show my entire life and it is my first memory in life – not just my first memory of television but my first memory of life.

“I remember watching William Hartnell regenerate. I can remember it.

“So then imagine all those years later in 2005, it becomes the number one show in Britain. It’s like, how lucky am I? Very, very lucky.”

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is taking over from Whittaker as the Time Lord for the forthcoming series.

Millie Gibson, 18, will feature as sidekick Ruby Sunday, becoming the youngest Doctor Who companion in the show’s history.