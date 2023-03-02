Dan Walker confirms his return to Channel 5 News after bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Walker confirms his return to Channel 5 News after bike crash

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 1:23 pm
Dan Walker (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dan Walker (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dan Walker has said he is feeling “a lot better” as he announced his return to Channel 5 News following his bike crash last week.

The broadcaster, 45, confirmed he would be back in his anchor role on 5News on Thursday evening after spending the past 10 days recovering from being hit by a car while he had been riding his bike in Sheffield.

Walker also revealed that his time on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 had come in handy as he has been going back over his past routines to test his brain and body.

Joining Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show on Thursday morning, the presenter remarked how much better Walker was looking since the accident on February 20.

Reflecting on an image of his previously battered and bruised face, Walker said: “I feel a lot better as well… I mean, look at the state of that. I can’t believe that’s maybe nine or 10 days ago. My kids think I’m like Wolverine.

“I’m very thankful that I’ve healed. Basically, there’s been a few lumps and bumps and grazes all over the place. I’ve got a badly damaged hand. I won’t take my trousers off, Jeremy, but I’ve got a massive bruise on my right hip at the moment. ”

Walker added that he was “really thankful” to the paramedics, police, and those that looked after him in the hospital.

He also revealed the police had informed him that five members of the public had sat with him for 25 minutes until the ambulance turned up.

“I’ve got zero memory of any of that, Jeremy, I can’t remember anything the moment I arrived at the roundabout, but it’s things like that, the goodness of people in difficult situations”, he said.

Walker said he does not remember much of the accident but he described coming around after passing out as an “out-of-body experience”.

“I have no recollection of what happened in between those two times and the paramedics said it took them about 25 minutes to get there,” he revealed.

“I know there’s a video doing the rounds but I’ve not watched it. I don’t want to watch it. I haven’t got any flashbacks. And I don’t really want to have any either.

“I’m just very thankful that I’m here and I’m OK and the scans all say that my brain is fine and if I can get out of it with a few lumps and bumps, like I said, I’m very thankful.”

Following the positive news that his brain scans are clear, Walker confirmed he could be returning to his news anchor role, saying “the news never stops and we keep cracking on”.

On Wednesday evening, the broadcaster hosted the Royal Television Society Awards, his first major television event since the accident.

He said at the event many people were asking if he had been regularly monitoring himself for a concussion and he revealed he had been using videos of his Strictly Come Dancing experience routines with his former dance partner Nadiya Bychkova to test himself.

“Strictly for me was quite a mental strain in terms of learning all those dance moves and trying to get to grips with it all,” he explained.

“So I watch some of my old dancing (videos) back and then I pause them and I was testing my brain and my body to think, ‘Does my brain know what the next move is and can my body remember it?’ And it did on every single occasion.

“So I told Nadiya that she’s helped me with my recovery from this accident, so Strictly does help even years after.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented