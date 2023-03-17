Alison Hammond announced as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alison Hammond announced as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 8:19 am Updated: March 17, 2023, 10:51 am
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond has announced she will become the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The actress and This Morning presenter, 48, will join forces with comedian Noel Fielding in the next series of the popular Channel 4 baking show.

Hammond is replacing comedian Matt Lucas who revealed in December he was stepping down from the presenting role as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

On Friday morning, Hammond posted a video on Instagram of a cake designed in the shape of the classic Bake Off tent which featured models of her, Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

In a voiceover alongside the video, the presenter said: “This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off.”

As animated microphones appeared on the screen, Hammond asked her figurine if she had any comment at this time to which she said: “Well do you know what? I’m just absolutely thrilled.

“I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.”

Alongside the post, she wrote: “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off! let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

The mother-of-one will be the first non-white host or judge since the show began in 2010.

Following the news, Fielding said he was “absolutely pumped” to be working alongside Hammond, adding that they will be spending the whole time “giggling like naughty school kids”.

The comedian, 49, posted a photo of his new co-host on his Instagram and wrote: “It gives me so much pleasure to welcome @alisonhammond55 into the tent.

“I’m absolutely pumped we are working together. We are gonna spend the whole time giggling like naughty school kids.

“The bakers are gonna love you to bits. x x x @paul.hollywood @prueleith @britishbakeoff x”

Lucas told Hammond she was “born” for the role as he congratulated her on taking over his position.

He tweeted: “Dear Alison, many congratulations! You were born to do it. You will be brilliant! Xx”

Hollywood, who is the only judge or host who has been on the show since it launched, also welcomed Hammond to the tent.

Posting an image of the specially designed Bake Off cake on his Instagram, he wrote: “@alisonhammond55 welcome!!!!! looking forward to seeing you in the tent, you’re going to love it XX”

Dame Prue also congratulated Hammond on the new role, commenting on her post: “Huge congratulations Alison, you will be magnificent and I can’t wait for your infectious laugh to be ringing through the tent.”

Hammond is known for her larger-than-life personality and interviewing style, having been a presenter on ITV’s This Morning since 2002.

Prior to the role, she competed in the third series of Big Brother and has since gone on to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.

More recently, she appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

Hammond also appeared on an episode of celebrity Bake Off, in which she momentarily became confused about the whereabouts of her oven door.

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2017, Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Toksvig announced her departure from the show in 2020 and was later replaced by Lucas, who has co-hosted the last three series.

Her new role was also met with enthusiasm from industry colleagues, with Joel Dommett commenting “SUCH GREAT NEWS” and Claudia Winkleman saying “BRILLIANT” in the comments alongside her Instagram post announcing the news.

Lorraine Kelly also tweeted: “Big congrats to the force of nature that is our @AlisonHammond – she will be fabulous on Bake Off #GBBO @BritishBakeOff.”

Channel 4’s official Twitter page reshared Hammond’s video and wrote: “This is more exciting than a cream horn for breakfast. Can’t wait to welcome you to the tent @AlisonHammond #GBBO.”

The broadcaster’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain.

“She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

