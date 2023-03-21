Peaky Blinders movie to begin filming in Birmingham ‘soon’ – creator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Peaky Blinders movie to begin filming in Birmingham ‘soon’ – creator

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 5:22 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 7:21 pm
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Jacob King/PA)
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Jacob King/PA)

The Peaky Blinders movie is set to begin filming in Birmingham “soon”, its creator has said.

Steven Knight, who brought the Shelby street gang’s exploits to television screens through the hit BBC series, said the call for the forthcoming movie’s extras would also be going out shortly, adding “all you need is a haircut – and a cap”.

He was speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, of a new “world-beating” film studio complex in the city – a former canal-side warehouse now being overhauled under the name Digbeth Loc Studios.

Knight said he already has a “mind-blowing” pipeline of productions coming through, adding it would grow the city’s nascent film and television production industry.

Building work starts on site – including production offices – in the heart of the city’s creative quarter in Digbeth this week, and will be completed by the middle of summer and ready for filming from October.

The main studio building is also set to provide one of the key filming locations for the Peaky Blinders’ silver screen sequel, with Knight and city leaders citing their ambitions “to plant an industry” in Birmingham which will “draw in story-tellers from across the world”.

Speaking of the forthcoming movie, Knight said: “I am embargoed from giving dates and times – but Peaky Blinders movie will be in there.

“And soon.”

Digbeth Loc. Studios
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight inside what will be Digbeth Loc Studio in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Knight is also nearing the end of filming for television drama This Town for the BBC, which charts two-tone and ska music in the 1980s, and has also been partly shot in neighbouring Coventry – home to bands The Specials, and The Selecter.

He previously called the series a “love letter to Birmingham and Coventry”, adding production was “nearly finished”, and “looking amazing”.

Turning to the wider goals of the studio project, he said: “What we’re doing here is taking the remains of industries that have gone and planting a brand-new industry here.

“It is fertile soil, it’s a young city, a creative city.”

The studio development project – a joint venture between Knight and Piers Read, who runs Time+Space – has attracted £1.3 million in public money, through the city deal fund.

The money is the result of an agreement between Birmingham City Council and Homes England, to pull together commercial land for the creative sector.

As well boosting filming and production capacity, the location will also house music studios, which will be taken up by band UB40 – some of whose members were present for the announcement.

UB40
Members of UB40 with Steven Knight at Digbeth Loc Studios (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The Digbeth building will be “Phase One” of a larger three-phase project, which will eventually see the construction of two more purpose-built studio buildings, nearby.

Knight said: “So we’ve got real ambition, and big productions are going to come and it’s going to change the nature of the opportunities for people in this city.

“We’ve hit the ground running, we’ve kicked off with MasterChef, we’ve kicked off with a big BBC drama (This Town) – which will go international.

“I wish I could announce the things that are coming, because there’s a pipeline of productions that are coming, that are quite mind-blowing.

“I can’t announce them, yet.

“But they are coming and it’s going to be great.”

He said Hollywood “loves shooting in the UK”, adding: “Birmingham offers loads of backlot and locations, which are great.

Digbeth Loc. Studios
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Jacob King/PA)

“What we want to do is offer them studios, production offices and edit suites that are better – not just technically.

“(Film-making) is long hours, it is physical, all-weathers… but what no-one really does is make a facility where that is taken into account.

“So, we’re going to have a hotel here where a certain number of the rooms can be allocated to productions and we’re right in the middle of the city, so you’re not filming in a muddy field.”

The project’s backers and partners, including a film school, are also planning to select students from local neighbourhoods like Aston, and fund their training, “to make sure our neighbourhood is also a place where our crew and staff come from,” Knight said.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street, also at the launch, said it was a “landmark moment” for the city and region.

He added: “This is about new jobs and new opportunities in a sector where perhaps Birmingham and the West Midlands perhaps hasn’t been as strong as it could be.”

Asked if the mayor himself might be appearing in a flat cap in the forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie, he replied “who knows, you’ll have to ask him”.

