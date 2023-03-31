BBC comedy Ghosts to ‘rest in peace’ after fifth series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC comedy Ghosts to ‘rest in peace’ after fifth series

By Press Association
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

BBC comedy Ghosts is to end after its upcoming fifth series.

The show, starring Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, follows a couple who decide to convert a dilapidated country estate into a bed and breakfast, only to find it is inhabited by the spirits of its deceased former residents.

The programme was first broadcast in April 2019 and has been nominated at the Bafta TV Awards.

A statement from the team behind the show said: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

“We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.

“We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support.”

The upcoming series will see Alison (Ritchie) and Mike (Smith-Bynoe) explore other means of making ends meet as they struggle to run Button House.

The pair will contemplate a new chapter that will impact their relationships with their ghostly housemates, with whom they have become so close over the years.

Olivier Awards 2017 – London
Charlotte Ritchie (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

Ghosts also stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope.

Baynton tweeted: “This has been a blast for us. Hard to say goodbye but we hope you enjoy the final chapter.”

Jon Petrie, the BBC’s director of comedy, said: “We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy classic.

“We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series.

“We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”

Ghosts featured during this year’s Comic Relief telethon with a sketch starring pop superstar Kylie Minogue.

The singer and her agent, played by Tanya Moodie, arrived at Button House to see if it was a suitable concert venue, shocking the supernatural inhabitants.

