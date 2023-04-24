Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray reveals lung cancer has returned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray has said that his lung cancer has returned.

The actor, 66, who is best known for his role as the dim-witted friend of Rodney Trotter, Mickey Pearce, had said last year that the tumour in his liver was shrinking and his cancer appeared to be “cured”.

On Monday, Murray told his Twitter followers that “despite all the wonderful efforts” of staff at Guy’s, Medway Maritime and King’s College Hospitals his “lung cancer has returned”.

The actor, also known for the 1970s’ films Scum and Quadrophenia, added: “I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago, unfortunately that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones.

“It has also entered my lymphatic system.”

He said he is having a combination of radiology treatment and chemotherapy and that doctors are hopeful for his survival.

Murray, who starred opposite Nicholas Lyndhurst as Trotter in Only Fools And Horses from 1983 to 2003, added: “I will also hopefully able to get some shut eye . Another positive is my consultant.

“He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years .

“His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine.

“The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence. I am feeling positive with my good (wife’s) awesome support. Luv’n’Hugs.”

He revealed in January 2022 that he had an operation to have a cancerous lung tumour in its early stages removed, followed by chemotherapy.

Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.

He also said he received transcatheter arterial chemoembolisation (Tace), a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumour’s blood supply.

In a health update in May last year, Murray also said his oncologist told him that his “lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking”.

He also put his cancer diagnosis at July 2021.

John Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved series, died from cancer aged 79 in September 2021.