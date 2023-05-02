Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney face ‘disgusting’ drinking trial on I’m A Celebrity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m A Celebrity royalty Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney will arrive in the South African bush to face the Flipping Disgusting drinking trial to win treats for their new campmates.

In scenes set to air on Tuesday evening, the pair will secretly arrive on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa to be greeted immediately with a Bushtucker trial, described as “one of the most disgusting ever”, ITV said.

The pair are set to reunite with hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who explain they will be drinking “gruesome concoctions” in a bid to win treats for individual campmates.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney are the new arrivals on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)

Actor and TV presenter Swash, 41, who was crowned the winner of the eighth series of the show and credits it for meeting his wife Stacey Solomon, says: “I’m really nervous. I feel like I’m doing this for the first time again, which ain’t good.”

Meanwhile, ex-EastEnders star Gaffney says: “I’m probably more scared now than I was then.”

The 45-year-old is known for one of the most memorable moments of the sixth series of the show during a live trial which saw him putting his head in a bowl for a hair wash with cockroaches while wearing a bathrobe, where the actor could not stop screaming.

The pair will not be the only celebrities undertaking a trial during Tuesday’s episode as 62-year-old Carol Vorderman and Fatima Whitbread, 62, will partake in Tanks Of Torment.

Describing the trial, McPartlin says Vorderman has to “swim through the four sections of the tank collecting stars” while Donnelly adds that she will only be able to move through sections once Whitbead “has raised the doors to separate them” with 10 minutes to collect 10 stars for camp.

After hearing there will be frogs, crocodiles, snakes and critters joining her in the tank, Vorderman says: “I’m not sure I want to do it.”

The episode will also see McPartlin and Donnelly reveal who has been voted out of camp following a secret ballot among campmates for the first time in the show’s history.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.