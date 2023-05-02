David Olusoga to get Bafta Special Award for ‘outstanding’ TV contributions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Olusoga to get Bafta Special Award for ‘outstanding’ TV contributions

By Press Association
Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga will be honoured with a Bafta Special Award for being a “trailblazer” in the TV industry during his three-decade career.

The 53-year-old will be presented with the prize at the British Academy Television Awards ceremony on May 14, with a special commendation for his work in “widening perspectives” of how history is presented and “expanding the diversity of stories told”, Bafta said.

The award is one of the academy’s highest honours and previous recipients include sports commentator John Motson, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, TV presenter Cilla Black and actor Idris Elba.

Nigeria-born Olusoga, who grew up in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, presents the BBC’s acclaimed and hugely popular documentary series A House Through Time, which tells the story of those that have lived at a home from when it was built to the modern day.

His other credits include writing and presenting award-winning series Black And British: A Forgotten History on BBC Two and the Bafta-winning BBC series Britain’s Forgotten Slave Owners.

He has also penned seven books.

Olusoga, who is a professor of public history at the University of Manchester, said: “I am honoured to be the recipient of the Bafta Special Award 2023. It is humbling to have my work in television, as both a producer and a presenter, recognised in this way.”

EE Bafta Film Awards 2023 nominations – London
Bafta boss Jane Millichip (PA)

Bafta boss Jane Millichip said: “David Olusoga has made an outstanding contribution not just to the television community but to our society and culture.

“His commitment and bravery in reappraising how history is presented through television is inspiring. He represents the best of what television can do – its power to inspire, educate and challenge.

“David has made our industry and society a better place and this Bafta Special Award couldn’t be more deserved.”

In recent years, Olusoga has also led major interviews with former US president Barack Obama and held lectures, including the Edinburgh TV Festival MacTaggart Lecture in 2020.

Bafta said: “With a three-decade career spanning the creative arts and academia, Olusoga has been a trailblazer for the television industry, leading a reappraisal of how history has been traditionally told through popular culture.”

Olusoga will be presented with the award at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday May 14. The ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer at 7pm.

