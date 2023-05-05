Joe Swash to discuss EastEnders disappointment during I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Swash to discuss EastEnders disappointment during I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Joe Swash will lament that he had the “worst outro ever” on EastEnders as the campmates discuss their challenging experiences in the media industry on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. (ITV/PA)
Joe Swash will complain he had the “worst outro ever” on EastEnders as the campmates discuss their challenging experiences in the media industry on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Friday’s episode will see the contestants discuss the BBC One soap opera as both Swash and fellow new arrival Dean Gaffney both previously starred in it.

Singer and presenter Myleene Klass will also claim that her pop group Hear’Say once received a present from Sir Elton John as an apology for describing them as the “ugliest band in pop”.

Myleene Klass (ITV)

During the latest instalment of the reality show, Swash and Gaffney will reflect on their time on EastEnders.

Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson on the show, will reveal that he would go back to the show even after returning five times already.

The discussion leads to Swash, who previously portrayed Mickey Miller on the show, admitting: “I wouldn’t mind (going back), you know. Purely because of the family. Because you know what you’re doing, how you’re doing it, when you’re doing it.

“They’ve never asked me to go back in again, not once, mate!”

When asked about how things ended for his character, the actor adds: “(It was) the worst outro ever … I didn’t even leave at the end of the episode.

“You know you leave and you get the ‘duff duff’? Mine, I went to Norwich to be a bellboy at a hotel and mid-scene just walked in The Vic, went, ‘See you later’, turned back to Phil, come to me and I’d gone.

“What? That was it? No ‘duff duff’. I was there five years and not one ‘duff duff’!”

Klass will also reflect on difficult moments within her career, including alleging that Sir Elton sent her pop group Hear’Say sympathy flowers after making a rude comment about the band.

She says: “We got sent flowers from Elton John who said we were the ugliest band in pop.

“He realised, ‘maybe I shouldn’t have said that’. He sent ‘sorry’ flowers to us… I look back at that time, it was a different time in history.”

The singer will add that the group were also described as “the fattest band in pop” by one of their band managers.

“Rather than the fact we had talent, I could read any music, play most instruments you put in front of me… it came back to ‘fattest band in pop’”, she recalls.

Elsewhere in the episode, Swash and Gaffney will be tasked with picking two members from each of their ‘prides’ to go head-to-head in a trial as they are currently the group’s “pride leaders”.

However, their decision will have major consequences as the pair that loses will be asked to leave the camp forever while the winners will get a final picnic at a waterfall along with “celebratory bubbles”.

The BBC and representatives for Sir Elton John have been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

