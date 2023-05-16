Comedians Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak to host new Junior Taskmaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comedians Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak to host new Junior Taskmaster

By Press Association
Rose Matafeo (Ian West/PA)
Rose Matafeo (Ian West/PA)

Comedians Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak will host a new children’s version of the popular game show Taskmaster, it has been announced.

Kiwi stand-up and actor Matafeo will take on Greg Davies’s role of Taskmaster while Man Down actor Wozniak will be her assistant, the position filled by Alex Horne on the original show.

Each episode of Channel 4’s new Junior Taskmaster will see five young people aged nine to 11 take on a series of bizarre challenges designed to “encourage and inspire wile, wit, creativity and athleticism”.

Mike Wozniak (Channel 4/ Avalon/PA)

Matafeo will score their efforts and assign points to the contestants as Wozniak takes notes, records statistics and administers the tasks.

She said: “To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career.

“I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head.”

Wozniak added: “All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true.

“I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne, with his courage, his grit and his dignity.”

BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Greg Davies and Alex Horne (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The original version was created by comedian and musician Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It was later adapted for television, premiering on TV channel Dave in 2015 and playing for nine series before being acquired by Channel 4.

It has picked up a series of awards including a Bafta for best comedy entertainment programme.

The junior edition was commissioned after the continued success of Taskmaster, notably with younger audiences.

A censored family-friendly version titled Taskmaster Bleeped is also available on the broadcaster’s streaming service.

Junior Taskmaster will be produced by Avalon, with Horne acting as an executive producer alongside Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire, James Taylor and Jon Thoday.

