Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer to make Soccer Aid debut on 2023 England charity team

By Press Association
Danny Dyer (Suzan Moore/PA)
Danny Dyer (Suzan Moore/PA)

Danny Dyer will make his Soccer Aid debut as he joins the 2023 England team at the charity event.

The former EastEnders star, 45, joins Paddy McGuinness, Liam Payne, Scarlette Douglas, Bugzy Malone and former England women’s footballer and queen of the jungle Jill Scott on the roster.

Danny Dyer
Danny Dyer (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Rapper Stormzy will lead the 2023 England management team, alongside Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes and David Seaman.

Dyer said: “It’s amazing to be able to be part of something that helps.

“I do think that fame and celebrity is taken for granted a lot, and I think there’s not enough famous people doing enough to put something back.

“If you can add your face to something to raise awareness and to raise a few quid, it can only be a beautiful thing.”

He added: “I love football, always loved football and I used to play it a lot when I was younger.

“I’ve always lived by the mantra ‘You’ve got to feel the fear and do it anyway’. We’ve got to win.”

Dyer’s daughter, Dani Dyer, is expecting twins with her partner, West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen, and the actor said he was “quite close” to his “future son-in-law”.

“I’m sure we’ll have a kick about in the garden and I’m sure he’ll give me a few tips,” Dyer said.

“If I can play a fifth as well as Jarrod Bowen plays, I’ll be alright.”

Also previously announced are members of the rival Soccer Aid World XI FC team.

Martin Compston and Robbie Keane take on managerial roles, with former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt as captain.

Players on the World XI team include comedians Mo Gilligan and Lee Mack, and Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Further additions to both teams are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on Sunday June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.





