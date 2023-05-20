Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Who’s in the running to replace Phillip Schofield as host of This Morning

By Press Association
This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Isabel Infantes/PA)
This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Phillip Schofield has stepped down from hosting This Morning after more than 20 years on the ITV programme.

The broadcaster has said Holly Willoughby, who Schofield has hosted alongside since 2009, will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” for now.

Following his departure, here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace him on the sofa.

– Dermot O’Leary

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Dermot O’Leary (Ian West/PA)

The 49-year-old broadcaster is a hot contender as he currently co-hosts This Morning alongside Alison Hammond on Fridays, taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2021.

Before this, O’Leary also appeared on the show as a guest presenter throughout the years, and currently has been given 4/1 odds by bookmakers Ladbrokes.

During his career, he has also hosted The X Factor, Soccer Aid, Comic Relief, Big Brother’s Little Brother and the Bafta film awards in 2021.

– Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond blackmailed allegations
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

The beloved presenter, 48, is also a strong possibility due to her experience on the show, with Ladbrokes making her the favourite with 2/1 odds.

Hammond first rose to fame as a Big Brother contestant in 2002 before joining ITV’s flagship morning show in the same year.

During her time on the show over the last two decades, she has become known for her ability to reduce even the biggest A-listers into fits of laughter.

However, her schedule may be full as it was announced earlier this year that she will be joining The Great British Bake Off as the show’s new co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding from the next series.

– Rochelle Humes

The Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Rochelle Humes (Suzan Moore/PA)

The Saturdays singer, and former host of The Xtra Factor, is a regular guest host on This Morning.

She also filled in for Willoughby on the breakfast show when the TV star flew to Australia in 2018 to stand in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Humes, 34, who currently presents BBC One gameshow The Hit List with her husband, JLS star Marvin, has been given 6/1 odds.

– Marvin Humes

Global’s Make Some Noise Night – London
Marvin Humes (Ian West/PA)

The singer, 38, has presented alongside his wife Rochelle on This Morning on a number of occasions since 2013 making him another strong option, with 8/1 odds.

However, in an interview with Heat magazine last year he said he did not see himself returning to the show any time soon but added “never say never”.

– Rylan Clark

Prince’s Trust Awards
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

The X Factor singer-turned-presenter, 34, used to regularly host segments on This Morning and has also stepped in to present the show on occasion.

It was also announced last month that he was quitting as as a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show It Takes Two.

Clark, who also recently provided the BBC with commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest and has a show on BBC Radio 2 show, has 3/1 odds.

– Josie Gibson

Global Gift Gala
Josie Gibson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 2010 Big Brother winner, 38, joined the ITV show in 2019 and has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.

Gibson, who has fronted the programme alongside the likes of Vernon Kay, has been given 10/1 odds.

– Gino D’Acampo

TV Choice Awards – Arrivals – London
Gino D’Acampo (Ian West/PA)

The Italian TV chef, 46, could be a surprise addition to the This Morning coach, with Ladbrokes giving him odds of 25/1.

He rose to fame as a regular cook on the ITV morning show and has since presented cookery programmes including Let’s Do Lunch and Gino’s Italian Escape.

D’Acampo is also behind one of This Morning’s most viral moments when he gave a witty retort after Willoughby unwittingly insulted his pasta dish.

She told that if the meal had ham in it, then it would taste quite like a carbonara, to which a horrified D’Acampo replied: “If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bike.”

