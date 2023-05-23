Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary return to fill in on This Morning sofa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary return to fill in on This Morning sofa

By Press Association
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have returned to host This Morning as they continue to fill in for TV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

On Saturday, veteran broadcaster Schofield announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme.

Willoughby, who has hosted alongside Schofield since 2009, will remain on the show but she is taking early half-term holiday leave, with Hammond and O’Leary continuing to fill in on Tuesday.

National Television Awards 2022
Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

They opened the broadcast dancing to Wham! classic track Club Tropicana before interviewing Andrew Ridgeley, who was one half of the pop duo with the late George Michael.

Hammond, 48, then admitted she had dropped a homemade birthday cake for O’Leary, who have both been longlisted for a National Television Award in the TV presenter category alongside Schofield and Willoughby.

She said: “I made a cake for you, and then unfortunately dropped it so you never actually saw the cake. Sorry about that.

“It’s Dermot’s birthday tomorrow – you know when you drop something and it falls in the box then it didn’t look like a cake, it just looked like a mush.”

She later added: “I was trying to get through the door, no-one was there to help me and I dropped the cake.”

O’Leary, 49, said: “I walked in and it looked like a big, mushy, tasty thing, I didn’t even know you’d made it and then I came to makeup and Alison said ‘I’ve made you a cake’.

“You’re so sweet for making me a cake.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

It has been confirmed Willoughby will be back in the studio from Monday June 5, but it is not yet known who will present the show for the rest of the week.

ITV has said Willoughby will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” when she returns.

Last Thursday marked Schofield’s last day on the show as he said he will not be returning for a final episode.

His departure comes after he faced months of controversy including reports of a rift with his long-time co-host Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state.

