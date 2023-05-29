This Morning stars defend show as ‘happy people in a happy place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning stars defend show as ‘happy people in a happy place’

By Press Association
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Stars of This Morning have rallied to defend the show as it went on air amid claims of “toxicity”.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond continued to fill in as hosts on Monday after the bombshell exit of Phillip Schofield last weekend.

Schofield, 61, resigned from the broadcaster ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

Meanwhile, the show’s former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh blasted the programme’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards
Dr Ranj Singh (Ian West/PA)

O’Leary appeared to reference the allegations of toxicity behind the scenes of the show, saying: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that, but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

Co-host Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”

Gyles Brandreth, who was in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well?

World Premiere of Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story – London
Gyles Brandreth (Ian West/PA)

“This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in.  We are happy people in a happy place.”

Schofield has leapt to the defence of the programme, saying it is “the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

He added: “This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.

“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.”

ITV has said it carried out an external review after Dr Ranj made a complaint, adding: “This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks