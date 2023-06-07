Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode

By Press Association
Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Charlie Brooker says he tried using AI tool ChatGPT to generate a new episode of Black Mirror, but that the result was “shit”.

The British writer and creator of the dystopian anthology programme said using the tool had produced something that read plausibly “at first glance” but did not contain “any real original thought”.

It comes ahead of the release of series six of the hit Netflix show on June 15.

New episodes will feature actors including Aaron Paul, Michael Cera and Salma Hayek Pinault, as well as Himesh Patel and Rob Delaney.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
The British writer said the AI tool had produced something that read plausibly ‘at first glance’ but did contain ‘any real original thought’ (PA)

Speaking ahead of the new series, Brooker told Empire Magazine: “I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit.

“The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is shit.

“Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together.

“Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here’.”

Brooker is executive producer of Black Mirror alongside Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K Ali.

In a previous interview with Netflix’s Tudum platform, he said: “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?

“It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

The dystopian yet often darkly comic series, which takes a scathing look at modern society and alternative realities often relating to the overuse of technology, debuted in 2011 on Channel 4.

The programme moved to streaming giant Netflix in 2016.

The full Empire interview with Charlie Brooker can be read in the upcoming July 2023 issue, which goes on sale on June 8.

