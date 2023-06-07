Grown-up children to watch parents go on dates in new Davina McCall show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Grown-up children to watch parents go on dates in new Davina McCall show

By Press Association
Davina McCall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Davina McCall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Davina McCall is to host a new dating show on ITV aimed at matching up single parents.

My Mum, Your Dad will see the parents observed on dates in secret by their grown-up children from a nearby location called The Bunker.

The children will have the power to play matchmaker and decide their mother or father’s future love life.

Former Big Brother presenter McCall said: “Thank goodness the secret is finally out. I’ve been bursting to tell. I’m so, so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad – this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

“Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

Over 10 episodes, the parents – who have been nominated by their children – will live in a country house retreat in West Sussex to look for love.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s director of reality and acquisitions, said: “My Mum, Your Dad is set to be a relationship show with a difference, as we follow the emotional and inspiring journeys of single parents looking to find love once more.

“Packed full of heart and humour, we’re really excited to be bringing this brand new format to ITV1’s mainstream audience.

“With Davina at the helm, this will be a grown-up iteration of a series in the dating genre that, thus far, has largely been the preserve of younger viewers.”

The show was previously titled The Romance Retreat.

McCall, who has also presented The £100K Drop and The Biggest Loser, previously called for dating programmes to represent older people during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

The 55-year-old told host and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett she was “literally begging” ITV to let her present a “midlife Love Island”.

Richard Cowles, managing director of Lifted Entertainment, which works on Love Island, said: “We’re delighted to have Davina at the helm teasing out these hugely relatable stories in a heartwarming and entertaining way.”

The series of 60-minute episodes follows a similar American show called My Mom, Your Dad which was hosted by Insecure actress Yvonne Orji.

It was created by Greg Daniels – who worked on comedy shows The Office, Parks And Recreation and Upload – and his daughter Haley Daniels.

The UK version so far does not have an air date.

