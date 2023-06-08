Hollyoaks airs Niamh Blackshaw’s final scenes as her character dies from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollyoaks airs Niamh Blackshaw’s final scenes as her character dies from cancer

By Press Association
Hollyoaks airs Niamh Blackshaw’s final scenes as her character dies from cancer (Limepictures/PA)
Actress Niamh Blackshaw’s final scenes on Hollyoaks aired on Wednesday after her character Juliet Nightingale passed away “peacefully” from cancer.

The emotional episode saw Juliet’s loved one make lasting memories by her bedside, following eight months of treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Blackshaw has played the character of Juliet since Autumn 2018, and has been involved in several hard-hitting and important storylines.

The character will be honoured in episodes to come, with cast members also taking part in a special campaign, titled #OdeToMyJuliet, to spread positivity and share the stories of those affected by cancer.

Blackshaw, as well as Owen Warner, Lucy-Jo Hudson and Gregory Finnegan will take to the stage at Shakespeare North Playhouse to recite personal stories relating to cancer written by creative participants about their own experiences.

(Limepictures/PA)

Wednesday’s episode saw Peri Lomax, with the help of Juliet’s family, take her for a trip down memory lane, celebrating all the wonderful memories they had created together.

Peri read Juliet what she hoped one day would be their vows and, wanting to give her girlfriend a moment to imagine how their future should have been.

In her final moments, the pair lay together on the hospital bed, and Juliet looked up to the ceiling, admitting she was no longer scared.

