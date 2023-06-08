New Love Island bombshell set to ruffle feathers as he dates three contestants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Love Island bombshell set to ruffle feathers as he dates three contestants

By Press Association
A new male contestant is expected to ruffle feathers on Love Island (ITV)
A new male contestant is expected to ruffle feathers on Love Island (ITV)

A new male bombshell is set to cause a stir in the Love Island villa as he chooses three female contestants to go on a date with him.

The new islander will join the hit ITV2 dating show during Thursday’s episode following after the first two bombshell arrivals: Zachariah Noble and Whitney Adebayo.

He will pick three islanders to accompany him on a date in the new hideaway terrace as it opens its doors for the first time this series.

Whilst relaxing on the day beds, Ella Thomas will receive a text, which reads: “Ella, I’m waiting to date you on the hideaway terrace.

“I’ll give the other two girls a shout later.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders will play a game of Ready, Sex, Go which will see the couples race to be the first to demonstrate a sex position, while clothed.

The couple that gives the most accurate demonstration will then get to read out a dare before selecting the islander of their choice to complete it.

New bombshell Whitney is the first up to do a dare and is tasked with giving one of the male islanders a pole dance.

Molly Marsh is then dared to snog the three islanders she has the most sexual tension with which sees her choose her partner Mitchel Taylor, as well as Zachariah and Tyrique Hyde.

After kissing Zachariah first, she moves on to Mitchel as he says: “I can taste Zach.”

Zachariah is then chosen to kiss the islander he would most like to hang out with if his current partner was not in the Villa, which sees him lean in to kiss Molly for the second time.

As they share a lengthy kiss, Mitchel says: “Oi bro, come up for air yeah!”

After the game, Mitchel tells Whitney he only has eyes for Molly and is closed off from getting to know the other girls.

Love Island airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

