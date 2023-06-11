World XI storms to victory over England in Soccer Aid clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World XI storms to victory over England in Soccer Aid clash

By Press Association
England’s Gary Neville and World XI’s Kem Cetinay compete for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The World XI team has stormed to victory in celebrity football match Soccer Aid with a 4-2 victory.

England were beaten for a fifth consecutive year, at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

Soccer Aid for United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) 2023 had raised more than £14.6 million by the time the match was over.

World XI captain and Olympian Usain Bolt scored the first goal of the match before half-time.

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield got England level in the second half, just before long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah tackled Bolt to the ground.

Minutes later, former Manchester United player Paul Scholes scored for England before needing treatment on the pitch.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane then grabbed the spotlight, with his World XI team’s second and third goals.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay, who commentators said is the all-time top goal-scorer in Soccer Aid history, then made it 4-2.

Ahead of the match, rapper Stormzy, who was part of England’s management team, sounded confident, saying: “We just need to bring it home, that’s the main thing.”

The grime star added that his team should end its losing streak “today”.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 – England v Soccer Aid World XI FC – Old Trafford
England’s Paul Scholes (centre) receives treatment during the game (Will Matthews/PA)

Making his first appearance for England, Loki star Tom Hiddleston said: “I’m out there with some of the greatest players in the world and my resolution is to just work hard, run all day, stay alert.”

Hiddleston also encouraged fans in the stadium to donate and light up the stadium ahead of Tom Grennan singing Here to the crowd.

The 28-year-old singer, who is a Manchester United fan, became the first Soccer Aid player to play in the match and give a live half-time performance.

