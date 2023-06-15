Salma Hayek says she is ‘very done with technology’ after Black Mirror episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Salma Hayek says she is ‘very done with technology’ after Black Mirror episode

By Press Association
Salma Hayek stars in the new series of Black Mirror (Doug Peters/PA)
Salma Hayek stars in the new series of Black Mirror (Doug Peters/PA)

Salma Hayek has said she is “very done with technology” after filming for season six of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian Netflix series Black Mirror.

Hayek appears in the episode Joan Is Awful alongside Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy and said the actress convinced her that Brooker was a psychic.

Joan Is Awful centres around Murphy’s character and explores complex advances in technology, which Hayek said she found “confusing”.

Talking about what it was like to film the episode, the Frida actress, 56, told the PA news agency: “I’m very done with technology already.

“I was lost from the beginning and I stayed lost till the end, and I kept asking Annie, ‘what is this?’ She’s kind of a nerd, I know she is a hot blonde, but she’s very nerdy and very good with conspiracy theory.

“She’s certain that Charlie is psychic and she convinced me. But she would explain it to me (the plot) and I kind of said, ‘Okay, got it. I got it’ and like an hour later, I would go, ‘but wait a minute, what did you say, what’s happening here?’ And, yeah, it was confusing for me.”

In the episode, Hayek plays a version of herself and says she was able to have fun and find a sense of “freedom”.

“I was acting, having a lot of fun playing the different versions of myself that I hear sometimes that other people think I am, and it’s not even me,” she told PA.

“It was such a freedom to go there and also playing versions of myself that I don’t dare to be or to do, and were very entitled and over the top, but at the same time insecure and fragile.”

She continued: “My favourite part was the relationship I have with Annie, it’s a very unusual relationship, the one that we play.

“I don’t think it exists in movie history or in real life. It wouldn’t have mattered what I was playing – that was such a gift.”

Joan Is Awful is one of five hour-long episodes that comprise Black Mirror’s sixth season, which debuted globally on Netflix on Thursday.

Brooker said that he wanted to “throw out some of the core assumptions of what a Black Mirror episode is” when they filmed for the series.

He explained: “When we started doing the show, there weren’t many dystopian sci-fi shows.

“With season six, there has been a conscious effort to rip up the rule book, keep it unpredictable for viewers and maybe expand its remit.”

