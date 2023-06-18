Partially sighted Love Island finalist Ron Hall becomes blind charity ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Partially sighted Love Island finalist Ron Hall becomes blind charity ambassador

By Press Association
Love Island finalist Ron Hall has become a celebrity ambassador for the RNIB (Ron Hall/AP)
Love Island finalist Ron Hall has become a celebrity ambassador for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The 25-year-old financial adviser, from Essex, was the first partially sighted contestant to appear on the ITV2 reality dating show.

He came second alongside Lana Jenkins to winning couple Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan in the South African version of the series in March.

Hall is visually impaired after losing his sight in one eye while playing football at the age of eight.

Hall said in an Instagram post on Sunday: “I had to quickly adjust to the changes and wasn’t offered much guidance on how to cope with the challenges that I would have to face.

“I’ve been so lucky to have an amazing family behind me that have helped me along the way on this journey and always made my life as easy as it could possibly be however at times it has been tough.

“I’m fortunate to have been given this platform and I want to use it to the best of my ability to support others in similar situations to mine and act as a role model to the younger generation.”

He also said he is “genuinely ecstatic” about the role with the RNIB as he is proud to help the charity to “raise awareness and provide support to people living with sight loss”.

A social media video by the charity was also released, with Hall appearing alongside his father, Rodney Hall, to coincide with Father’s Day.

He said he wants to send the message that people with sight loss are “normal” and the only difference is he “can only see out of one eye”.

RNIB’s chief social change officer, Vivienne Francis, said: “Greater representation on TV is so important and is a catalyst to start conversations about inclusivity, challenging misconceptions of those living with sight loss, and can go a long way to increasing participation.

“We were backing Ron all the way in his stint in the ITV Love Island villa.

“Since then, Ron has helped RNIB in a number of ways to help break down barriers for blind and partially sighted people.

“We are grateful for his support, and we’re excited to continue working with him.”

