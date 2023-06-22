Clare Balding to host new programme seeking to find the UK’s missing dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Clare Balding to host new programme seeking to find the UK’s missing dogs

By Press Association
Clare Balding to host new programme seeking to find the UK’s missing dogs (Channel 5/PA)
Clare Balding to host new programme seeking to find the UK’s missing dogs (Channel 5/PA)

Clare Balding is due to front a new, feel-good Channel 5 series that will call on the nation to help find the UK’s missing dogs.

Lost Dogs: Live will encourage viewers to help track down lost pets and reunite them with their owners.

Members of the public will be able to contact the programme to report sightings of dogs who have gone missing.

Women Of The Year Awards 2022
Clare Balding’s new series will encourage viewers to help track down lost pets and reunite them with their owners (Ian West/PA)

Award-winning broadcaster, writer and dog-lover Balding will be joined by several roving reporters, including Michelle Ackerley, Dr Amir Khan, Storm Huntley, JB Gill, Radzi Chinyanganya and Rav Wilding.

Each live episode will feature round-ups of missing dogs and found dogs from across the UK, with a call to action for viewers to get in touch if they have any useful information.

In addition, expert individuals, groups and organisations will showcase the latest advice on how to keep dogs safe and showcase the modern tech being used to help find lost or stolen dogs.

“Our dogs are not just pets, they’re part of the family and if one goes missing, it’s a traumatic experience,” said Balding.

“With Channel 5 leading the charge, I’m looking forward to helping reunite owners with their dogs and to share tips on how to keep our animals safe.”

According to pet insurance company PetGuard, 40% of the public have had a pet go missing, and 60% of missing animals are never recovered.

Balding will host three, 60-minute episodes of the show, which was commissioned by Kit Morey, commissioning editor, unscripted, Channel 5 and Paramount+.

“We’re so very delighted to have Clare on board for what is such an important and heart-warming series for our viewers,” Morey said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the emotional reunions of dogs with their families. There won’t be a dry eye in the house.”

Lost Dogs: Live is executive produced by Pat Doyle at BBC Studios.

The show is expected to air in July with further details on launch date to be revealed in due course.

More from Press and Journal

The Traveller's camp has appeated at Torvean Park in Inverness
Walk for Parkinson's charity event in Inverness this weekend postponed
Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer and director Alison Sellar.
Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies
Clare Balding to host new programme seeking to find the UK’s missing dogs
Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their chic summer outfits
Pet Shop Boys Dream World concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J…
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Jordon Brown happy with progress of summer rebuild at Peterhead
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Photo - SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock determined to make impact at Watford
After years struggling with her mental health, Emma has found the light. Image: Smile with Kelly
‘I realised I would have to be my own lifeboat’: Aberdeen fitness instructor pulls…
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship to sail in to Aberdeen. Image: Sea Cloud
Spectacular cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drunken thief raided holiday lets - stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot
Pet Shop dazzled P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live show
REVIEW: Pet Shop Boys will always be on Aberdeen's mind after concert of dreams…