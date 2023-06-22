Succession star Sarah Snook to play 26 characters in one-woman production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Succession star Sarah Snook to play 26 characters in one-woman production

By Press Association
Sarah Snook will play 26 characters in a one-woman production (Ian West/PA)
Sarah Snook will play 26 characters in a one-woman production (Ian West/PA)

Succession star Sarah Snook will bring a one-woman production of The Picture Of Dorian Gray to the West End next year.

The Australian actress will play 26 different characters in the show, which is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel.

It comes following a successful run of the show in Australia, which was performed by Eryn Jean Norvill.

The London production will be adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company’s artistic director Kip Williams.

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2021
The Succession actress will star in an adaptation of The Portrait Of Dorian Gray next year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Snook’s previous turn on the West End was her debut in 2016, when she appeared opposite Ralph Fiennes in The Master Builder.

The actress, best known for her role as the conniving Shiv Roy on the award-winning HBO show, said: “I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre.

“From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

Williams said: “In creating a new piece of theatre like The Picture Of Dorian Gray, you always hope to have the opportunity to share it with a wider audience.

“I am so excited for theatre lovers in London to experience our show and am thrilled to have the extraordinary Sarah Snook bringing to life the many characters of Oscar Wilde’s remarkable story.”

The Picture Of Dorian Gray is due to open on January 23 2024 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and run for nearly 12 weeks.

