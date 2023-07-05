Fiona Phillips Alzheimer’s diagnosis: Ways to reduce your risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fiona Phillips Alzheimer’s diagnosis: Ways to reduce your risk

By Press Association
Fiona Phillips is undergoing drug trials following her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fiona Phillips is undergoing drug trials following her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she is undergoing trials for a new drug following her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

The former GMTV anchor and Daily Mirror columnist, 62, said the disease has “ravaged” her family and she had long feared being given the diagnosis.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Phillips was diagnosed more than a year ago and is taking part in a clinic trial which has a new drug that could slow the effects of the disease.

The condition is the most common cause of dementia, which is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS website.

Here is a look at things you can do that might help to prevent dementia:

– Stop drinking fizzy drinks

fizzy drinks on a table
People who consume the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods, such as fizzy drinks and chocolate, may have a higher risk of developing dementia, researchers say (Alamy/PA)

Drinking too much coke or lemonade could increase your chances of developing dementia, research has indicated.

People who consume the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), such as fizzy drinks and chocolate, may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study by Huiping Li, of Tianjin Medical University in China, published in the Neurology journal, has indicated.

– Say no to UPFs

Lots of our go-to ingredients such as sausages, ketchup and baked beans are highly processed, making them a risk factor if consumed too frequently.

Ms Li, the author of the study, said: “These foods may also contain food additives, or molecules from packaging or produced during heating, all of which have been shown in other studies to have negative effects on thinking and memory skills.

“Our research not only found that ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk of dementia, it found replacing them with healthy options may decrease dementia risk.”

– Reduce your treats