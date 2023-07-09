Towie star Ferne McCann welcomes first child with partner Lorri Haines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Towie star Ferne McCann welcomes first child with partner Lorri Haines

By Press Association
The pair announced their engagement in July 2022 (Ian West/PA)
The pair announced their engagement in July 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and her fiance Lorri Haines have announced the birth of a baby girl.

The reality TV star, 32, revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday with a black-and-white video which showed the newborn wriggling around before McCann, Haines and her eldest daughter place their hands on top.

She also confirmed that she gave birth on Thursday, captioning the post: “It’s a girl 06.07.23.”

Property developer Haines praised his partner after giving birth, commenting on the post: “Our baby girl. Proud of you.”

Friends and famous faces also congratulated the couple, including former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson who wrote: “Oh how lovely. Congratulations!”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison also said: “Congratulations guys!!! Another angel.”

McCann and Haines announced their engagement in July 2022 by sharing a photo of the pair in a passionate embrace.

The picture, taken in the French resort of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, also showed off her new diamond engagement ring.

The reality star shares a four-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the incident.

