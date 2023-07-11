Chris Ramsey looking forward to sharing story of ‘war hero’ great grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Ramsey looking forward to sharing story of ‘war hero’ great grandfather

By Press Association
Chris Ramsey says he is “over the moon” to be able to share the story of his “war hero” great grandfather on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

The comedian and broadcaster said it had been “incredibly humbling” to learn that members of his family had “put their lives on the line” in both the First and Second World War.

Ramsey’s episode will see him trace his family history, and learn about his great grandfather, Dryden Gordon Young, who had taken part in several “pivotal” historic battles.

Ahead of the show’s release he said he was excited to watch it with his young son Robin, and send him to school with “newly found family war knowledge”.

On his great grandfather, he said: ”Dryden Gordon Young was a war hero – and I had no idea anyone in my family could be described as that.

“He fought in some of the most pivotal battles in World War One and was also captured and placed in a prisoner of war camp in Germany.

“Despite this, he was still one of the luckiest men in my family.”

He continued: “His entire story is incredible, I’m actually pretty annoyed that I didn’t know about this from anyone in the family.

“I’m over the moon that the world will now hear his amazing story.”

Ramsey will also learn about his grandfather Alf Ramsey, who was part of the arctic convoys that took supplies to Russia during the Second World War.

He was also one of the first humans to visit Nagasaki, in Japan after the atomic bomb was dropped there in 1945.

Asked how it felt to learn that his relatives had fought in some of the biggest wars and battles in history, Ramsey said : “It’s incredibly humbling to know that your ancestors fought for your freedom and put their lives on the line for their country and their loved ones.

“It made me think about how terrified they must have been and how I honestly don’t know if I could do the same.”

He added: “I don’t know if I am as lucky as them… but I do consider myself lucky. I’ve done stand up about it many times.”

Ramsey said that he was “weirdly proud” of his ancestors and was now waiting for his seven-year-old son Robin to be old enough to watch the show.

He said: “And I’m massively looking forward to when he does history at school and I can send him in with this newly found family war knowledge.”