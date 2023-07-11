Chris Ramsey looking forward to sharing story of ‘war hero’ great grandfather

Chris Ramsey says he is “over the moon” to be able to share the story of his “war hero” great grandfather on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

The comedian and broadcaster said it had been “incredibly humbling” to learn that members of his family had “put their lives on the line” in both the First and Second World War.

Ramsey’s episode will see him trace his family history, and learn about his great grandfather, Dryden Gordon Young, who had taken part in several “pivotal” historic battles.

Comedian and broadcaster Chris Ramsey (Lia Toby/PA)

Ahead of the show’s release he said he was excited to watch it with his young son Robin, and send him to school with “newly found family war knowledge”.

On his great grandfather, he said: ”Dryden Gordon Young was a war hero – and I had no idea anyone in my family could be described as that.

“He fought in some of the most pivotal battles in World War One and was also captured and placed in a prisoner of war camp in Germany.

“Despite this, he was still one of the luckiest men in my family.”

He continued: “His entire story is incredible, I’m actually pretty annoyed that I didn’t know about this from anyone in the family.

“I’m over the moon that the world will now hear his amazing story.”

Ramsey will also learn about his grandfather Alf Ramsey, who was part of the arctic convoys that took supplies to Russia during the Second World War.

He was also one of the first humans to visit Nagasaki, in Japan after the atomic bomb was dropped there in 1945.

Asked how it felt to learn that his relatives had fought in some of the biggest wars and battles in history, Ramsey said : “It’s incredibly humbling to know that your ancestors fought for your freedom and put their lives on the line for their country and their loved ones.

“It made me think about how terrified they must have been and how I honestly don’t know if I could do the same.”

He added: “I don’t know if I am as lucky as them… but I do consider myself lucky. I’ve done stand up about it many times.”

Ramsey said that he was “weirdly proud” of his ancestors and was now waiting for his seven-year-old son Robin to be old enough to watch the show.

He said: “And I’m massively looking forward to when he does history at school and I can send him in with this newly found family war knowledge.”