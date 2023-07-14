Leah Williamson designs Blue Peter sport badge to ‘inspire next generation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leah Williamson designs Blue Peter sport badge to ‘inspire next generation’

By Press Association
Arsenal and England player Leah Williamson has designed a Blue Peter sport badge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Footballer Leah Williamson has designed a sport badge for children’s TV show Blue Peter as she wants the “next generation to feel inspired”.

The England captain, who has become a children’s author since her team won a historic victory last year at the Uefa Women’s Euro championship, has included various sports equipment in her design.

The new badge features a football, rugby ball, cricket ball, tennis ball and a badminton shuttlecock along with Blue Peter’s ship-shaped emblem in the centre.

Williamson, 26, said: “It’s such an honour to design the new Blue Peter Sport badge.

“I want the next generation to feel inspired and have the self belief to try any sport they want to. I hope they feel the same joy I do when taking part in sport.”

The Blue Peter sport badge, awarded to children aged five to 15 for getting active and trying a sport that they have never tried before, will be unveiled on the BBC show on Friday at 5pm.

In February, it was announced that the Arsenal defender has signed a three-book deal with Macmillan Children’s Book with the first You Have the Power: Find Your Strength And Believe You Can, a guide for young girls, released in March.

Her first non-fiction book, The Wonder Team And The Forgotten Footballers, which will come out next month, has been inspired by women challenging the Football Association (FA) ban.

Female footballers were not allowed to play on FA member grounds between 1921 and 1971.

Wheelchair racer and Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook, who has trained alongside Paralympians as part of the athletics club Forth Valley Flyers, spoke about how activity can help young people.

She said: “I love the new badge. Sport is so important; it is so good for mental health as well as getting you out and active.

“So, don’t let anything stop you, get involved and give a new activity a go. I can’t wait to see all your pictures and read about what sports you’ve been doing to earn your badges.”

A previous sports badge was designed by British-Japanese professional skateboarder and teenager Sky Brown, who competed in the 2020 Olympics.

Last month, Blue Peter celebrated 60 years of the show’s badge which was first introduced by television producer Biddy Baxter in 1963.

Children can also earn Blue, Silver, Green, Sport, Purple, Orange, Gold and Music badges.