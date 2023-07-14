Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang return for second series of The Piano

Claudia Winkleman, pop star Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will return for a second series of The Piano.

The show sees Strictly Come Dancing presenter Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang hunt for Britain’s most talented undiscovered pianists.

Channel 4 has extended the run of the show from five episodes to seven instalments following the success of the first season.

Musician Mika is returning for series two (Yui Mok/PA)

Ian Katz, Channel 4, chief creative officer, said: “In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air.

“It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it, from the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the nation’s hearts.

“It took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster and I’m delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations next year.”

A Christmas special and a documentary about young pianist Lucy, who won performance of the night in the finale of series one, will also air on Channel 4.

The 70-minute documentary will centre around the 13-year-old blind pianist from West Yorkshire and her music teacher Daniel.

Meanwhile, the 60-minute Christmas programme will see pianists from series one return to play festive numbers in front of commuters at King’s Cross St Pancras Station.

Richard McKerrow, creator and executive producer for Love Productions, which co-commissioned the series, said that he was thrilled with the success of the first series.

He added: “We’re extremely excited to be embarking on further series with the wonderful Claudia Winkleman at the helm along with Mika and Lang Lang and the opportunity to unearth a whole new range of unknown amateur pianists from across the country and to hear what music they want to play in public.”

This is the incredible moment Lucy, a 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse, played a highly-complex Chopin piece, leaving @MikaSounds and @Lang_Lang speechless. The Piano, presented by @ClaudiaWinkle, starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. Stream Free on All 4. #ThePiano pic.twitter.com/09YFNM2tOh — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 15, 2023

The Traitors presenter Winkleman will host the show, delivering some celebrity surprises along the way.

The first episode of series one saw the TV presenter speak to talented pianists as Grace Kelly singer Mika and Lang Lang secretly watched the musicians play inside King’s Cross St Pancras Station.

The show culminated in a final concert from the Royal Festival Hall, featuring performances from Lang Lang, Mika and the four finalists.