Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang return for second series of The Piano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang return for second series of The Piano

By Press Association
The Piano returns to Channel 4 with Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang (Channel 4)
The Piano returns to Channel 4 with Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang (Channel 4)

Claudia Winkleman, pop star Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will return for a second series of The Piano.

The show sees Strictly Come Dancing presenter Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang hunt for Britain’s most talented undiscovered pianists.

Channel 4 has extended the run of the show from five episodes to seven instalments following the success of the first season.

Laureus World Sport’s Awards – Abu Dhabi
Musician Mika is returning for series two (Yui Mok/PA)

Ian Katz, Channel 4, chief creative officer, said: “In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air.

“It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it, from the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the nation’s hearts.

“It took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster and I’m delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations next year.”

A Christmas special and a documentary about young pianist Lucy, who won performance of the night in the finale of series one, will also air on Channel 4.

The 70-minute documentary will centre around the 13-year-old blind pianist from West Yorkshire and her music teacher Daniel.

Meanwhile, the 60-minute Christmas programme will see pianists from series one return to play festive numbers in front of commuters at King’s Cross St Pancras Station.

Richard McKerrow, creator and executive producer for Love Productions, which co-commissioned the series, said that he was thrilled with the success of the first series.

He added: “We’re extremely excited to be embarking on further series with the wonderful Claudia Winkleman at the helm along with Mika and Lang Lang and the opportunity to unearth a whole new range of unknown amateur pianists from across the country and to hear what music they want to play in public.”

The Traitors presenter Winkleman will host the show, delivering some celebrity surprises along the way.

The first episode of series one saw the TV presenter speak to talented pianists as Grace Kelly singer Mika and Lang Lang secretly watched the musicians play inside King’s Cross St Pancras Station.

The show culminated in a final concert from the Royal Festival Hall, featuring performances from Lang Lang, Mika and the four finalists.