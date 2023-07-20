Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel urges reality TV stars to join actors’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel urges reality TV stars to join actors’ strike

By Press Association
The Real Housewives Of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has asked why reality TV personalities are not on strike alongside actors in the Sag-Aftra union (PA)
The Real Housewives Of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has asked why reality TV personalities are not on strike alongside actors in the Sag-Aftra union (PA)

The Real Housewives Of New York City (Rhony) star Bethenny Frankel has asked why reality TV personalities are not on strike alongside actors in the Sag-Aftra union.

The entrepreneur, who first joined the programme when it premiered in 2008 and returned in 2015 after a three-year break, said reality stars are being financially exploited.

Posting a video on Instagram, she said: “Hollywood is on strike. Entertainers are fighting for residuals and no one will promote anything. Why isn’t reality TV on strike?

“I myself have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions being on reality TV and have never made a single residual.”

Frankel claims she was paid 7,250 dollars (£5,609) for her first series of Rhony but has never had a residual cheque despite people “still watching those episodes” 15 years later.

“Reality stars should go on strike,” she said in the video.

She captioned the post: “I’m well aware that unscripted talent aka ‘reality stars’ should have a union or simply be treated fairly and valued.

“Reality stars should also stop shooting network and streaming content until their free content is taking (sic) down. We also deserve residuals.”

The 52-year-old described working in reality TV as “fighting and clawing for everything you get” as well as “saying and doing horrible things to other people to get ratings”.

Instead of urging reality stars to strike, she then said it is more important to get educated and figure out “how reality stars could be better protected and not exploited”.

Frankel later confirmed she is not going to strike, having instead previously chosen to pay to produce her own content after choosing to “not be on shows on streamers and on cable when I don’t have control of the product”.

In another video, she added: “To the question if the Kardashians should keep earning residuals even though they are billionaires: yes, you don’t get to count their money. It’s supply and demand.

“If people want to buy their product, they should still get paid. If you keep buying lip gloss, should Kylie still get paid? If you keep buying shapewear, should Kim still get paid?

“So if you keep watching their content, yes, they should still get paid, to the end of time.”