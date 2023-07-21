Emmy-nominated series Welcome To Wrexham set for return to Disney+

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emmy-nominated series Welcome To Wrexham set for return to Disney+

By Press Association
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Martin Rickett/PA)

A second season of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s documentary series Welcome To Wrexham will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on September 13, it has been announced.

The six-time Emmy-nominated series documents the progress of Welsh side Wrexham AFC after being taken over by the Hollywood stars over two years ago.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds react in the stands during the Vanarama National League match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA)

On Friday, the arrival of season two was announced by Disney as Wrexham AFC “begin their first US tour of non-competition ‘friendly’ matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and more”.

It comes after the first series was nominated for half-a-dozen Emmy awards, including outstanding unstructured reality program competing against series including Selling Sunset and Vanderpump Rules.

Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary, and the pair have even been honoured by the Welsh Government for their efforts.

At the end of last season, Wrexham AFC claimed the National League title, meaning they will return to the Football League following their relegation in 2008.

Reynolds and McElhenney were on hand to witness the victory, along with fellow Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd, who was later spotted singing and chanting with punters in a local pub.

Their takeover of the club in September 2020 was considered by many to be a publicity stunt, though they have been praised for engaging with players and supporters alike.

They have made multiple donations to the club and community, including over £1,000 for youth football club kits and £10,000 to support a Wrexham player following the death of his baby.