Emmy-nominated series Welcome To Wrexham set for return to Disney+

A second season of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s documentary series Welcome To Wrexham will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on September 13, it has been announced.

The six-time Emmy-nominated series documents the progress of Welsh side Wrexham AFC after being taken over by the Hollywood stars over two years ago.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds react in the stands during the Vanarama National League match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA)

On Friday, the arrival of season two was announced by Disney as Wrexham AFC “begin their first US tour of non-competition ‘friendly’ matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and more”.

It comes after the first series was nominated for half-a-dozen Emmy awards, including outstanding unstructured reality program competing against series including Selling Sunset and Vanderpump Rules.

Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary, and the pair have even been honoured by the Welsh Government for their efforts.

At the end of last season, Wrexham AFC claimed the National League title, meaning they will return to the Football League following their relegation in 2008.

Reynolds and McElhenney were on hand to witness the victory, along with fellow Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd, who was later spotted singing and chanting with punters in a local pub.

Their takeover of the club in September 2020 was considered by many to be a publicity stunt, though they have been praised for engaging with players and supporters alike.

They have made multiple donations to the club and community, including over £1,000 for youth football club kits and £10,000 to support a Wrexham player following the death of his baby.