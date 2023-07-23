Molly-Mae Hague announces engagement to Tommy Fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague announces engagement to Tommy Fury

By Press Association
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Molly-Mae Hague has announced she has got engaged to Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met during the fifth series of Love Island, had their first child in January.

In a video shared to Hague’s Instagram on Sunday, set to The Vow by Irish singer RuthAnne Cunningham, Hague can be seen arriving in a mountainous seaside location where she sees Fury holding their daughter Bambi.

Looking emotional, the influencer, 24, picks up her child as Fury, 24, gets down on one knee to propose.

The professional fighter and Hague then embrace and smile at each other.

The clip in which Fury wore a black suit and white shirt and Hague opted for a white jumpsuit also featured the cliff face being decorated with white flowers.

Hague captioned the post saying “Forever. 23/07/23” along with emojis of a ring and a crying face.

The couple were congratulated by celebrities including Olivia Bowen, Sophie Habboo and Olivia Attwood.

Underneath Hague’s post, Bowen wrote: “Ahhhhhhh my goodness congratulations gorgeous people xxxxxxx.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 – London
A pregnant Molly-Mae Hague at last year’s Pride of Britain awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Fellow Love Island stars Millie Court, Nathalia Campos, Mary Bedford, Dani Dyer and Tasha Ghouri also shared that they were happy for the pair.

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series with Hague – who has 7.5 million Instagram followers – becoming a creative director of PrettyLittleThing before stepping away from the company last month.

Fury, who is the younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, beat YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul during a hotly anticipated ring fight in February.

Hague, along with the Fury family, is set to appear in upcoming Netflix series At Home With The Furys, which will be released in August.