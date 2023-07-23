Victoria and David Beckham sing Spice Girls hit after Inter Miami’s Messi scores

Victoria and David Beckham have performed Spice Girl hit Say You’ll Be There for friends in Miami.

The celebration event followed footballer Lionel Messi beginning his Inter Miami career on Saturday by scoring against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

David formed Inter Miami in 2018 and is a co-owner, and was seen watching the match along with famous names such as basketball player LeBron James, tennis star Serena Williams and TV personality Kim Kardashian.

In a Sunday social media post, Victoria shared a video of her and husband David dancing and singing to her former pop band’s 1996 chart-topper Say You’ll Be There.

On TikTok, she wrote: “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come.”

Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice, embarked on a solo music career in the 2000s before becoming a fashion designer after her exit from the group.

She last sang with Spice Girls at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 as they danced on top of decorated black taxis.

The other members – Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland without Victoria.

She married David in July 1999 and the couple have had four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.