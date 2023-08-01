Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding say they matured on the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding say they matured on the show

By Press Association
The Love Island winners were announced on Monday night (ITV/PA)
Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding say the reality TV programme has allowed them to mature, with Root declaring that the show has made him a man.

The final of the ITV2 show was held on Monday, hosted by TV presenter and Radio DJ Maya Jama.

In their first interview since winning the show, Root and Harding discussed what they had learned about themselves.

Root said: “I came in immature and wanted to mess about and have a laugh.

“To actually meet someone, I’ve matured a lot.

“I’m now in a relationship and have won the show – it’s made me a man now.”

Harding mentioned she had learned about herself from how she had handled certain situations.

Talking about the show, she said: “It has been the best. To say I’ve done this it’s amazing…

“I have matured and dealt with arguments and trusting the process, realising if it’s meant to be it will be.

“Don’t chase a man, you have to trust in things.”

The couple first met when Root arrived to the villa as a bombshell and chose to take Harding for a hot tub date.

Their relationship faced some bumps and the pair often found themselves coupled up with other islanders.

During the final, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki were announced as the runners up with Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde placed third and Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh placed fourth.

Love Island figures posted on Twitter showed that Root and Harding had won 34.57% of the votes.

Adebayo and Nowacki received 26.85% of the votes while Thomas and Hyde secured 24.21% and Marsh and Noble received 14.37%.

Love Island: The Reunion will air on Sunday August 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.