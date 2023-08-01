Janet Yang re-elected as president of the Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janet Yang re-elected as president of the Academy

By Press Association
Janet Yang re-elected as president of the Academy (Yui Mok/PA)
Janet Yang re-elected as president of the Academy (Yui Mok/PA)

Janet Yang has been re-elected as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it has been announced.

The Hollywood producer was re-elected to the role by the organisation’s board of governors.

It marks Yang’s second term as president and her fifth year as a governor-at-large, a position for which she was nominated by the sitting Academy president and elected by the board of governors in 2019 and 2022.

Her film producing credits include The Joy Luck Club, The People Vs Larry Flynt, Zero Effect, Shanghai Calling and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Over The Moon.

She has also won an Emmy for the HBO film Indictment: The McMartin Trial.

The Hollywood producer was re-elected to the role by the organisation’s board of governors (Alamy/PA)

Yang’s re-election as Academy president was announced on Tuesday, alongside the other new members of the Academy board.

“I am thrilled to welcome this year’s board officers,” said Academy chief Executive Bill Kramer.

“Under Janet’s esteemed leadership, these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organisation.”

A member of the Academy’s producers branch since 2002, Yang previously served on the board as vice president and chair of the membership committee and prior to that, the membership and governance committee.